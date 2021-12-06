Primavera, the report cards of Turin-Cagliari: Milan saves everything, convinces Lindkvist

The defense is in trouble, especially in the second half. Even Baeten is seen less than usual in attack: the report cards of Turin-Cagliari

AC MILAN 7: saves Torino with some excellent interventions, very good especially in the first half when he stretches to the right and with his fingertips manages to deflect Yanken’s conclusion for a corner that seemed destined to end up at the back of the net.

DELLAVALLE 6: after a good first half he appears in difficulty in the second half when Cagliari pushes, his performance is still sufficient, thanks also to the good work he does when Turin is in possession of the ball.

ANTON 5.5: Torino’s defense, especially in the second half, appears to be in great difficulty and Cagliari manages to build a large number of goal chances. Anton is also among the players who appear most in difficulty, who in a couple of occasions dangerously loses his opponent’s marking.

REAL 5.5: It is also a difficult Sunday for Reali, especially in the second half when Cagliari begins to push more insistently on the accelerator. In the second half he is also unlucky when he is forced to leave the field for a blow to the head (st 43 ′ AMADORI: sv).

ANGORI 6: he pushes a lot on the left wing and is often seen in the offensive half, even if he concedes something too much in the defensive phase and from his side Cagliari manages to break through dangerously on a couple of occasions.

