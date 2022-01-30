Primavera, the report cards of Turin-Juventus 3-4: stained debut for N’Guessan

Good race of the grenade for large sections, an undeserved defeat as seen on the field

Torino savored for sixty minutes the possible success in the derby, after having recovered the initial advantage of Juventus. At the end of a fireworks match (HERE TO READ THE CHRONICLE) but the decisive comeback is Juventus and the three points go to Bonatti’s team. Here are the report cards of the grenade protagonists of the first derby of the season.

MILAN 5.5: He starts badly in the derby, Iling surprises him from a distance. For the rest of the game he is almost never busy

DELLAVALLE 5.5: Dangerous immediately on punishment, he also tries to push with courage, but fails to lead to dangerous situations. There is a small step forward, he is growing as a full-back.

N’GUESSAN 5: With Anton unavailable, Coppitelli launches him immediately from the first minute. His approach is very good between advances and interceptions, reading the Juventus maneuver well. The stain on his game comes in the final, when Toro has to keep his nerve to try the comeback and he reacts to Juventus provocations.

REAL 5.5: He is part of the contract, perhaps he has yet to find the right agreement with N’Guessan. With the minutes grows and wins more and more the duel with Cerri. In the setting phase he makes some mistakes and it is certainly an aspect to work on.

ANGORS 5.5: His placed as in 2021 are a delight. Juve suffer from them and Toro often manages to become dangerous. His is a very good game until the middle of the second half when the team drops. On the occasion of the 4-2 Juve, Bonetti is lost.

GARBETT 6: Your game is good, in terms of quantity, quality and quantity. One of the few not to disconnect his brain. The New Zealander could only do better in the implementation phase.

SAVINI 6: Tidy and clean, as a play in front of the defense is growing visibly from a technical point of view. (79 ‘POLENGHI: sv)

DI MARCO 6.5: Play a great game, possibly the best of the year. Collect an infinite number of balls, play with quality. What should be emphasized about him is the spirit. Determined, bad (sporting speaking). How Baeten comes up with some physical problems. (70 ‘CIAMMAGLICHELLA 6: He enters and immediately hurts his shoulder, resists and tries to fight in the middle of the field).

THE BRAND 6: After a very shy approach to the game, it lights up with the passing of the minutes between dribbling, sombrero and some good conclusion. Among these, the one that led to the rigor achieved by Baeten. (79 ‘CACCAVO sv: Enter with the right attitude).

BAETEN 7: It starts 2022 in the best way, with a goal and with a polish that seems to have been found in full. There is a lot of variation on the whole offensive front. He comes out with a problem in his right thigh (67 ‘PINK 5.5: Little is seen on the pitch. He tries to fight, but has very few chances to make an impact).

STENIO ZANETTI 7: With the passing of the minutes it lights up more and more and Juventus suffers it all right. Occasions for Torino often arise from his snatches and at the end of the first half he is also good at stealing the ball from Nzuango, scoring the provisional 2-1. In the second half, however, he is served less and less, until in the final he manages to light up and give some hope to the grenades, even if his second goal is spoiled by handball.

ANNEX COPPITELLI 6: He is practically obliged to work miracles between out players and others who get injured while the game is in progress. His is a good Toro for most of the game, except for 11 minutes in which Juventus finds the counter comeback. It’s a shame because his team deserved more. However, the signal has arrived, this is a Turin that can try to fight for important positions. The quality of the game is there and it is scary even for the big players, given that Juventus have decided to change their nature to challenge Toro. The bianconeri had never expected downs during the season except on rare occasions, this is the demonstration that the work done by Coppitelli and his boys is excellent.

