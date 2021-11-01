Primavera, the report cards of Turin-Sampdoria 2-1: Baeten and Stenio impress

Decisive Garbett with a beautiful conclusion, the New Zealander appeared at ease as a mezzala

Roberto Ugliono

Torino’s Primavera wins 2-1 in comeback against Sampdoria under the eyes of Juric. Excellent performance by Coppitelli’s team that passes to 4-3-3 compared to the usual 4-4-2 and many interpreters are affected, in a positive way.

AC MILAN 6: Almost idle during the match. In the end, he is good at pushing back what passes in the area with his fists.

OF THE VALLEY 6: In the first half he covers well, but we see little in the push phase. Where he stands out as always is on the placed, in fact Angori is always looking for him. In the second half he plays very carefully.

ANTON 5: Starts with the first uncertainty after a series of perfect matches. After Di Stefano’s goal, he returns to his levels. In the second half, however, he ruined his performance by taking two yellow cards. The second yellow comes when the grenades are with the extra man.

REAL 6.5: As in the latest releases, he is confirmed as a guy capable of providing very good performances. It gives continuity to its recent state of form.

ANGORS 6.5: With the new module he is seen a little less in the push phase, but he remains one of the most important players for this team. In the end he arms the left-handed, but Saio tells him no.

DIMARCO 6.5: Despite a devoured goal, today’s match against Sampdoria is one of his best games of the last period. There is everything in his performance: intensity, technique, determination. (71 ‘MAUGERI sv: Difficult to rate, but the judgment is more than positive. Enter with the helmet on and play as a real fighter)

SAVINI 6.5: Back in what is his natural role, central to a 3-man midfield and strives for a very good performance.

GARBETT 6.5: He starts a bit confused, but the mezzala is his role and with the passing of the minutes he grows and it shows. At the beginning of the second half he kicks badly when he receives a good ball in depth. Then he redeems himself by scoring the 2-1 goal by sending the ball under the intersection. (81 ‘AMADORI sv)

BAETEN 7.5: Perhaps more than a first striker, Thibo is a winger. Off to the right after a moment of adjustment becomes devastating. He could have ended the game with a brace and he would have deserved it. (80 ‘THE BRAND 6: He comes in and shows that he can play a starting shirt in the future. Sow panic and gives Angori the ball that would have ended the game).

AKHALAIA 6: Coppitelli gives him confidence, he starts a bit in difficulty at the beginning of the game, then in the second half he grows and gives Garbett the ball for the 2-1. (76 ‘PAGANI sv)

STENIUM 7.5: One also tries not to exalt it, but every game shows something more. Against Sampdoria he lights up and to try to stop him Sampdoria uses the bad guys. He creates continuously. The flaw is that it does not take full advantage of the great work it does. In the second half he touches the goal once again, then with the passing of the minutes begins to decline. (80 ‘CACCAVO sv: Good impact. Enter with desire to fight).

ANNEX COPPITELLI 7: The module change turns out to be successful. Garbett and Dimarco seem more incisive, Baeten and Stenio make the difference. In short, the team with the 4-3-3 seems to have an extra sprint. Victory is a reward for performance. Now dreaming big is not a mirage: the team seems to be on the right path. As we said at the beginning: it took time. This has happened and the fruits are visible. (here to read the words of the technician)

Follow all the Serie A TIM matches of Torino on DAZN. 29.99 euros / month. Activate now. Cancel when you want

FOLLOW US ON: Facebook /// Twitter /// Instagram /// Telegram