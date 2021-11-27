Primavera, the report cards of Verona-Turin 1-4: Akhalaia and Baeten devastating

Ciammaglichella finds his first goal in the Primavera, against Verona he takes just a few minutes and above all scores on the second ball touched

Roberto Ugliono

There Primavera del Torino clearly wins on the Verona field for 4-1. The over-quotas open the dances and the under-leverages close it. The grenades play an excellent game and deserve the three points earned. In fact, no Torino player is to be rejected.

AC MILAN 6: Yeboah’s goal comes out badly, a mistake that stains a perfect match. Verona calls him to some intervention and he always responds well.

DELLAVALLE 7: Verona leaves him room for his offensive sorties and this time he climbs very well in attack. From his feet come the goals of 3-1 and 4-1. Excellent performance of the canterano, who is becoming familiar with his role.

ANTON 6.5: A few fouls too many, but the usual excellent performance on his part. It gives security and is now a certainty. Its growth over the past year is impressive.

REAL 7: If it is not his best match in the grenade, we are close to it. Yeboah hardly ever skips it and he always puts a patch on it. Playing like this can become a certainty.

ANGORS 7: Constant thrust in the left-handed lane. He is improving a lot even in the non-possession phase. He is a player who gives and will give a lot to this team. Bringing him to Turin was an excellent intuition of Ludergnani, because few full-backs make a difference like him.

GARBETT 6.5: He starts very well in the first half and in the forcing phase, then with the passing of the minutes he goes a bit in the shade. In the second half he gives more continuity to his performance and also touches the eurogol, but his conclusion from the half court is deflected by Kivila with the nails.

SAVINI 6.5: If Torino manages to keep Verona in their half of the pitch for large stretches, the merit is also yours that intercepts and recovers a large amount of balls by reading the games of the Scala players in advance. (87 ‘LINDKVIST: sv)

DI MARCO 6: He still needs to improve in continuity, but his is a good performance. The only blemish is that goal devoured at the beginning of the second half that would have led Turin to 2-0. (80 ‘ANTOLINI: SV)

BAETEN 7.5: He’s one of the most inspired on the pitch and that’s no surprise. Baeten from the right wing is growing a lot and is becoming more and more decisive. In the second half, he first touches the goal, focusing on the left-handed, then finds the goal of the advantage on a penalty after having earned it. (80 ‘CACCAVO: SV)

AKHALAIA 7.5: He is persistently looking for the goal. The first time he turns well but sends to the side with his weak foot. The second is brought forward a little. The third is the good one for unlocking. In the final he also found a beautiful goal on an assist from Caccavo. (87 ‘BARBIERI: SV)

THE BRAND 6: The more you play, the more it grows. Still a few small inaccuracies, but technically it is growing mainly in awareness. (70 ‘CIAMMAGLICHELLA 7: He enters and at the second ball touched he scores with a head shot at the near post. It is the third goal of the season, the first with the Primavera).

ANNEX COPPITELLI 8: He gets everything right and his team follows his dictates perfectly. Verona suffers from the pressure of its boys. He is building something important and the happiest note today is that his team knows how to create even with those who take over from the bench. His team is also growing a lot in managing moments. Against Verona we saw a Turin that knows when to press and when to wait.