Turin-Bologna, the live match of the Primavera 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, news, results and scores

Last Monday in Florence the Torino Primavera took a victory that allowed the grenades to fly into second position. However, the ranking is so short that it can question everything from one match to the next: today Turin-Bologna will be an opportunity for Coppitelli’s team to maintain the position acquired and to present himself to the last challenge next Wednesday before the Christmas break. The Bolognese are at 10 points and occupy the penultimate position of the standings. Follow Torino-Bologna Primavera live on Toro.it.

Primavera Torino-Bologna 2-0: the match report

Markers: st 40 ‘Caccavo, 41’ Garbett

Ammonites: 22 ′ Amey (B), 23 ′ Lindkvist, st 11 ′ Garbett, 22 ′ Pagliuca (B), 40 ′ Caccavo

Turin: Milan; Dellavalle (18 ′ Pagani), Reali, Amadori, Angori; Garbett, Savini, Lindkvist (st 18 ′ Ciammaglichella); Baeten (st 27 ‘La Marca), Rosa (st 33’ Caccavo), Zanetti (st 18 ‘Akhalaia). Available Vismara, Fiorenza, Di Marco, Sassi, Barbieri, Giorcelli, Antolini. Annex.: Coppitelli.

Bologna: Bagnolini, Cavina, Amey, Urbanski, Pagliuca, Arnofoli, Wieser (st 21 ′ Bartha), Pyyhtia, Paananen (st 33 ′ Cossalter), Motolese, Annan. Available: Albieri, Franzini, Mihai, Stivanello, Casadei, Corazza, Sigurpalsson, Carrettucci, Pietrelli. Annex.: Vigiani.

Primavera Torino-Bologna: the direct

49 ′ It ends here: Toro beats Bologna 2-0 and keeps second place in the standings

48 ′ Pietrelli breaks through from the left of the area overtaking Reali, instead of serving in the area a teammate tries the conclusion but Milan opposes

47 ′ Aerial clash on the trocar between Pagani and Motolese, both players get up

45 ‘Cross of La Marca! Bologna is unbalanced and Torino takes the opportunity to try to close it definitively with the third goal. La Marca strikes right from the line that demarcates the area by catching the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten

44 ‘Four minutes of recovery allowed

43 ′ There is the angry reaction of Bologna trying to get back into the game

41 ′ GOOOOOL! Goalkeeper Bagnolini’s duck who is desperate: Garbett’s conclusion quite easy but the ball escapes from the hands of the goalkeeper and bags itself

40 ′ ADMONITION for Caccavo who cheered off the shirt

40 ′ GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF THE BULL !!! Caccavo scored! Angori’s corner, ball out of the way to the edge of the area. Savini arrives and proves the conclusion that it would end out. At the edge of the small area, however, there is Caccavo stationed who puts his foot there and sends it to the opposite pole, deceiving Bagnolini

34 ′ Bologna shows up near Milan: Bartha snatches a ball from Savini on the midfield circle, makes the match director continue despite the grenade captain remaining on the ground. Ball to Pagliuca who serves Cossalter vertically in the area: Milan blocks without problems

33 ′ REPLACEMENT for Bologna: outside Paananen, inside Cossalter. REPLACEMENT also for Turin: out of Rosa, in Caccavo

32 ′ Try to break through Ciammaglichella right on the right, Annan still stops him

31 ′ Torino is pushing more in the last minutes, in search of the goal

30 ‘Bravo Pagani to go to the bottom and avoid Annan, but too long a cross and so the Bull must start from the trocar

27 ‘SUBSTITUTION for Torino: inside La Marca, outside Baeten

26 ′ On a situation favorable to Turin, the developments of a punishment, Bologna is quick to restart and Pagliuca shows up at the edge of the area chased by two Turin defenders, good at preventing the number ten from being dangerous.

22 ‘Punishment for Torino and ADMONITION for Pagliuca: Angori will beat from the trocar, from the height of the bench. The Turin full-back bowl the ball in the area but the referee sees a foul by Reali in the area, he restarts from a free-kick for Bologna

21 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Bologna: outside Wieser, inside Bartha

18 ′ SUBSTITUTIONS for Turin: outside Dellavalle, inside Pagani. Zanetti also out, Akhalaia in. Last change: Ciammaglichella in place of Lindkvist

13 ′ Bologna insists: the Turin defense grants a corner kick

11 ′ ADMONITION for Garbett: do it on Paananen at the height of the midfield circle

6 ′ Bologna is dangerous with Paananen who tries to find the space for the shot at the edge of the area but Reali manages to stop him

4 ′ Punishment for Torino from the right trocar, with the ball positioned near one of the two benches: Angori beats it but the free defense, then Toro regains the ball and Baeten wins a corner

2 ′ Annan sees and serves Paananen who, however, is beyond the last grenade defender: offside signaled

1 ′ The game has restarted

Second half

45 ‘The first half of Turin-Bologna ends 0-0

44 ′ Baeten on the ground after a contrast on the trocar, the number nine gets up with a sore arm

42 ′ Central shot by Savini, no problem for Bagnolini

37 ′ Try to break through Bologna with Amey: the rossoblù enters the area and finds the tough opposition of Reali who prevents him from shooting, making the opponent reach the bottom line and also avoiding the corner

35 ′ Zanetti’s conclusion from outside: the ball comes out very little

33 ′ A goal against Bologna canceled for offside: Paananen had rushed on Milan’s short rebound, but was offside

33 ′ Double corner for Torino: in the first the free defense is back in the corner, on the second the goalkeeper comes out in high grip

31 ′ Annan’s intervention is decisive! Rosa from the edge sees the rushing Baeten in the area, serves him but the Bologna defender intercepts and puts in a corner

28 ‘Angori tries to stretch out on the wing, ball for Zanetti who serves just before the limit Lindkvist: fairly weak shot from the grenade

23 ′ ADMONITION also for Lindkvist

22 ‘ADMONITION for Amey: tactical foul

20 ′ Punishment for Bologna from 25 meters: Pyyhtia beats it who dishes the ball in the area but the Turin defense rejects

18 ′ Pagliuca cross in the area, Pyyhtia a stone’s throw from Milan concludes on goal but finds Reali to oppose his body and deflect the shot

12 ′ Milan responds to Pagliuca! Conclusion of the rossoblù player, the goalkeeper relaxes

10 ′ Bologna has a passion for the game in this very first part of the match but behind Turin they are very careful

7 ′ Personal action of Baeten on the right, the grenade almost reaches the bottom, enters the area and takes charge of the shot from a difficult position. Nothing done for the Taurus

6 ′ A fairly lively match, also thanks to the good start of the visiting team

3 ′ Now the Bull shows up: corner won by the grenade, the goalkeeper calls the ball and goes out, in two halves he makes the ball his

1 ′ Bologna immediately dangerous: first corner kick won: he had put an Urbanski ball in the area, Pagliuca’s conclusion deflected

1 ′ Parties: Bologna kicked off

First half

Spring Turin-Bologna: where to see it on TV and streaming

Torino-Bologna Primavera will be broadcast live on Sportitalia, digital terrestrial channel 61. The match will also be visible on the Sportitalia App and on the streaming site on Sportitalia.com

Primavera Torino-Bologna: the official formations

Turin: Milan; Dellavalle, Reali, Amadori, Angori; Garbett, Savini, Lindkvist; Baeten, Rosa, Zanetti. Available Vismara, Fiorenza, Pagani, Akhalaia, Di Marco, La Marca, Sassi, Ciammaglichella, Barbieri, Giorcelli, Antolini, Caccavo. Annex.: Coppitelli.

Bologna: Bagnolini, Cavina, Amey, Urbanski, Pagliuca, Arnofoli, Wieser, Pyyhtia, Paananen, Motolese, Annan. Available: Albieri, Franzini, Mihai, Stivanello, Casadei, Corazza, Cossalter, Sigurpalsson, Bartha, Carrettucci, Pietrelli. Annex.: Vigiani.