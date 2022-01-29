Primavera Torino-Juventus 3-4: live news

Turin-Juventus, the live match of the Primavera 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, news, results and scores

Spring derby time, after almost a round of waiting and after the postponement three weeks ago. Turin-Juventus is the derby that will start at 5 pm: the grenades are currently third but “see” the possibility of overtaking Cagliari, defeated yesterday by Roma, while Juventus are three points behind Coppitelli’s team but in a rump of teams chasing the top of the class. Follow Torino-Juventus live on Toro.it.

Primavera, Torino-Juventus, the live broadcast

After the end of the match a fight broke out between the players of the two teams, triggered by Muharemovic who went to cheer in front of the Toro bench

50 ′ The derby of the Mole 3-4 ends here

45 ‘Double expulsion N’Guessan and Cerri

45 ‘Brawl on the sidelines involving the entire Juve bench, caused by an arbitration decision

44 ′ Senko warned for protests

44 ′ After one two with Caccavo Zanetti manages to put it on the net

44 ′ GOOOL !!! Zanetti reopens it

42 ′ Great great opportunity! Caccavo with a great personal action went to the bottom, he put a low ball in the area for Rosa who however failed to score, on the rejected Garbett tries, ball in a corner kick

35 ‘Double substitution for Turin: outside La Marca for Polenghi and outside Savini for Caccavo

34 ′ GOAL of Juve. assist from Hasa for Bonetti’s brace

33 ‘Inside Hasa for Mbangula and outside Cerri for Fiumano

31 ′ Great shot by Chibozo at the near post, deflected by Milan in a corner kick

26 ′ Juve goals !! Iling-Junior, scores his second goal of the match

24 ′ Di Marco exits and Ciammagichella enters

23 ‘Di Marco remains on the ground, he will not be able to continue the race

22 ‘ Goals of Bonetti, Milan rejects the first shot, but can do nothing on the close shot of Bonetti 2-2

21 ‘Baeten comes out for Rosa

20 ‘Punishment from a tight angle, Angori puts her in the middle but Senko rejects her with his fists

19 ‘Yellow to Muharemovic

15 ′ Still no goals in the second half of the Mole derby

10 ′ The conclusion ends at the bottom, and does not worry Milan

9 ‘Free kick from 20 meters for Juventus

7 ‘Yellow for Savini who commits a tactical foul after a serious error by the grenade defense

4 ′ Excellent opportunity for the grenade but Rouhi puts in a corner

1 ′ We start again! The grenade starts the second half with the first ball of the second half

SECOND HALF

47 ′ The first half of the Mole derby ends at 2-1 for the grenades

46 ‘Corner kick by Angori and header by Savini, Senko blocks

46 ′ Baeten shot at the near post, Senko’s deflection in a corner kick

45 ‘There will be 2 minutes of recovery

41 ′ Error by Nzouango, Zanetti takes advantage of it and with the platter makes it pass under the goalkeeper’s legs

41 ′ GOOOOOL !! Zanetti scores the 2-1 goal

38 ′ Game still in balance, after the draw of the grenade the challenge has become more balanced

35 ′ Also Juric is present at this evening’s derby

33 ′ Bonatti, Juventus coach, warned for protests

32 ′ Still 1-1 in the derby of the mole, a game that lit up very early

28 ′ Taurus opportunity! Angori’s free kick, ball rejected, La Marca tries from outside, shot blocked

25 ′ GOOOL !!! Baeten’s goal from a penalty kick. From the spot Baeten displaces the goalkeeper

24 ‘Penalty for Turin, Turicchia’s touch on a shot by La Marca

19 ′ Great opportunity for Juve, Mulazzi’s cross and Iling-Junior kicked high on the rejected

16 ′ Baeten warned for simulation, the grenade ends up on the ground in the penalty area but the referee grants punishment to Juve

10 ′ Great opportunity for the grenade! Punishment beaten by Angori, Dellavalle’s deviation, goalkeeper’s miracle

8 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Juventus, he leaves the Omic field due to injury and Rouhi enters

6 ′ Omic remains on the ground, the Juventus medical staff enters

5 ′ Goals of Juventus! Goal from Iling-Junior: shot from outside, the goalkeeper fails to get there 2 ′ Juve’s first corner kick

1 ′ The match begins, Juventus beats the kick-off

FIRST HALF

Primavera Torino-Juventus 3-4: the match report

Networks: pt 5 ‘Iling-Junior (J), pt 25’ rig. Baeten (T), pt 41 ′ Zanetti (T), st 22 ′ Bonetti (J), st 26 ′ Iling-Junior (J), st 34 ′ Bonetti (J), st 44 ′ Zanetti (T)

Ammonites: pt 16 ′ Baeten (T), pt 33 ′ Bonatti (J), st 7 ′ Savini (T), st 19 ′ Muharemovic (J), st 44 ′ Senko (J)

Expelled: st 45 ′ Cerri (J) st 45 ′ N’Guessan (T)

Turin (4-3-3): Milan, Savini, Di Marco, Baeten, La Marca, N’Guessan, Garbett, Angori, Reali, Dellavalle, Zanetti. Available: Vismara, Pagani, Sassi, Amadori, Ciammaglichella, Polenghi, Lindkvist, Rosa, Giorcelli, Antolini, Caccavo, Asnah. Trainer: Coppitelli.

Juventus (4-4-2): Senko, Turicchia, Omic (pt 8 Rouhi), Nzouango, Cerri, Bonetti, Iling-Junior, Muharemovic, Mulazzi, Chibozo, Mbangula. Available: Scaglia, Vinarcik, Citi, Hasa, Rouhi, Turco, Fiumano, Solberg, Ledonne, Maressa. Trainer: Bonatti.

Referee: Carella di Bari (Cravotta-D’Angelo)

Primavera, Torino-Juventus, the pre-match

3.30 pm There is an hour and a half to go until the match between Turin and Juventus will be played at the Pozzo-Lamarmora in Biella, where Turin has played all its home games. Soon the teams will take to the field for the warm-up that will precede the match between grenade and bianconeri. This is the first derby of the season for the two teams: in this year Toro and Juventus have not met in other competitions or in a friendly match.

Primavera, Torino-Juventus, where to see it on TV and streaming

Torino-Juventus live will be broadcast by Sportitalia, which holds the rights to the Primavera championship, and will be streamed on Sportitalia.com. The live web will be on Toro.it.

Primavera, Torino-Juventus, the official formations

Turin: Milan, Savini, Di Marco, Baeten, La Marca, N’Guessan, Garbett, Angori, Reali, Dellavalle, Zanetti. Available: Vismara, Pagani, Sassi, Amadori, Ciammaglichella, Polenghi, Lindkvist, Rosa, Giorcelli, Antolini, Caccavo, Asnah. Trainer: Coppitelli.

Juventus: Senko, Turicchia, Omic, Nzouango, Cerri, Bonetti, Iling-Junior, Muharemovic, Mulazzi, Chibozo, Mbangula. Available: Scaglia, Vinarcik, Citi, Hasa, Rouhi, Turco, Fiumano, Solberg, Ledonne, Maressa. Trainer: Bonatti.