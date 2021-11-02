Primavera, Torino-Sampdoria 2-1: convincing success in front of Juric

Coppitelli’s team plays well and overturns a game in which they deserve to snatch the 3 points: demonstration of the maturity of the grenades

Roberto Ugliono

Before the eyes of Ivan Juric, Torino’s Primavera win and convince against Sampdoria. A match in which the grenades have put everything, the quality, the suffering and the desire to return to success, which had been missing in the league since 18 September. A great match by Coppitelli’s team, which thus keeps the pace of the leading group of the championship and detaches the Sampdoria.

THE CHOICES – Coppitelli re-proposes the eleven type against Sampdoria with two new features. The surprise, however, is the form, because Coppitelli relies on 4-3-3. Forward continues the rotation proposed in the last period and this time Turin relies on the tandem Akhalaia first striker and Baeten and Stenio ale. The latest news is the presence of Della Valle on the right instead of Pagani. In defense, Anton and Reali in the center and Angori on the left are confirmed. In midfield Di Marco and Garbett are the midfielders while Savini plays in front of the defense.

FIRST HALF – Despite the change of form, Torino starts with a bit of difficulty. Sampdoria, on the other hand, starts well and presses immediately. So in the tenth comes the goal of the Dorian advantage. After a series of rebounds in the area, Anton lightly rejects a close shot and overhead on the rebound Di Stefano takes advantage of it. The grenades would immediately have a chance to equalize. Stenio ignites on the counterattack and sows everyone, arrived in the penalty area instead of kicking, he prefers to support Di Marco centrally, who all alone sends out sensationally. The new module, however, in some situations seems to be the best suit for this team. Dimarco and Garbett play their natural role, Stenio ditto and Baeten seems inspired. The most dangerous is always Stenio. The Brazilian in a situation like the one in which he triggered Di Marco goes to shooting with the strut, but Saio is good at reading in advance and sending for a corner. At 33 ‘the protagonist is Akhalaia, who receives inside the area and goes to the cross, but is deflected by the arm of a Sampdoria defender. On the spot goes Baeten who displaces Saio and brings the game back to a draw. Right result, given that after the initial difficulties, the grenades took over the game. Five minutes later, Toro touches 2-1. Long free kick by Angori for Baeten who first sends Akhalaia deep, who immediately kicks and finds the great response of Saio.

SECOND HALF – In the start of shooting the story does not change. Torino makes the game and almost double the goal several times. First Baeten is very good at concentrating, but less so in the conclusion. Then Stenio also escapes with a number he centers and kicks. The grenade, however, misses the finalization and the minutes pass without the grenades being able to take advantage of the large amount of play. Then at 66 ‘the face of the match changes. Savini recovers the ball in the middle, Akhalaia takes the second ball and starts on the counterattack. The Moldovan then supports for Garbett who this time kicks well and sends the ball under the intersection of the near post. Sampdoria suffers and two minutes later remains also in 10 for the red to Samotti who knocks out Baeten launched on the net. The numerical superiority of the grenade does not last long, because in the 72nd minute Anton gets expelled by taking the second yellow card. In the final then Coppitelli decides to go to the 3-man defense by covering up. Sampdoria, on the other hand, tries to play it all out, but Turin is still close to scoring. Caccavo resists and supports centrally for La Marca that sows panic and sends deep for Angori. The shot from the former Perugia, however, was miraculously rejected by Saio. In the end the grenades risk practically nothing and give an important demonstration of maturity.

Markers: 10 ‘Di Stefano (S), 34’ Baeten (T), 66 ‘Garbett (T)

Turin (4-3-3): Milan; Della Valle, Anton, Reali, Angori; Di Marco (71 ‘Di Marco), Savini, Garbett (80’ Amadori); Baeten (80 ‘La Marca), Akhalaia (76’ Pagani), Stenio (80 ‘Caccavo). Available: Vismara, Pagani, Maugeri, La Marca, Gyimah, Amadori, Chiarlone, Lindkvist, Rosa, Giorcelli, Antolini, Caccavo. Annex: Coppitelli

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Saio, Migliardi, Aquino, Samotti, Bonfanti, Somma, Di Stefano, Pozzato, Bontempi, Polli (71 ‘Dolcini), Chilafi (71’ Leonardi). Available: Ragher, Tantalocchi, Sepe, Montevago, Naples, Dolcini, Perego, Bianchi, Leonardi, Porcu, Gaffi, Poli Annex: Tufano

Ammonites: 36 ‘Aquino (S), 50’ Anton (T), 59 ‘Baeten (T), 90 + 5’ La Marca (T)

Expelled: 38 ‘Tufano (S), 68’ Samotti (S), 72 ‘Anton (T)

Follow all the Serie A TIM matches of Torino on DAZN. 29.99 euros / month. Activate now. Cancel when you want

FOLLOW US ON: Facebook /// Twitter /// Instagram /// Telegram