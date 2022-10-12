Prime Day: Gigi Hadid’s favorite bag is on sale

Gigi Hadid swears by this handbag. On several occasions, the American star has been seen with this accessory. So, inevitably, it very quickly became ultra trendy.

The iconic Gabbi handbag by Gigi Hadid

This is the famous sGabbi handbag of Gigi Hadid. And she is not the only one to have adopted this flagship accessory for several months now. We have also seen Emily Ratajkowski, Kendal Jenner or Valentina Zenere with this handbag.

Carried by hand or on the shoulder, it comes in several colors: green, brown, beige or even black and red. On Amazon.fr, depending on the model, the accessory is at a reduced price since it is on sale up to -20%. As a result, it is available at 76 euros instead of 99 euros. Suffice to say that it is a case that is difficult to refuse.

And if you have seen this bag accompany all the trendiest Instagrammers this summer, the Gabbi handbag from the brand JW PEI can perfectly accompany your fall and winter 2022.

An ultra-trendy bag to wear in all circumstances

Indeed, carried by hand or on the shoulder, it gives a very chic look. If we have seen a lot of Gigi Hadid with this bag accompanied by an ultra classy summer outfit, it can very well match with a blazer jacket and leather pants.

And even if you miss your summer dresses terribly, the Gabbi handbag from the JW PEI brand will go perfectly with an autumn skirt such as a velvet skirt or a leather or faux leather skirt. As for shoes, it’s up to your preference. A pair of sneakers will give you a very casual and relaxed look. While a pair of high heels will accentuate the very chic style of this must-have bag for 2022. There is no doubt that with such success, the JW Pei brand, launched in 2016, is establishing itself as the new ultimate reference, not to mention that this model of handbag was imagined from sustainable and vegan materials. Something to satisfy all fashionistas concerned about respecting the environment.