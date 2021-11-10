Prime Day Show with Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi: what it is and how to follow it

Watch streaming on Prime Video the three-part musical event with Billie Eilish, HER And Kid Cudi, “Prime Day Show“. On Amazon Prime Video from June 17, 2021.

On the day of 3 June Amazon let users know that to celebrate the arrival of the Prime Day, the double day of discounts reserved for users Amazon Prime, Billie Eilish, HER And Kid Cudi took part in a three-part musical event, presented by Amazon Music and available on Prime Video: the Prime Day Show.

Furthermore, Amazon announced that since 3 June is available Official Prime Day Show Playlist on Amazon Music and on compatible devices with Alexa, asking “Alexa, play the Prime Day Show playlist”.

Prime Day Show on Prime Video

THE three episodes of the Prime Day Show were presented world premiere on Prime Video the June 17, 2021 and were available for 30 days to all customers (even without a subscription Prime). The event is also available on Twitch.

Here are the three episodes of the Prime Day Show accompanied by the official synopsis issued by Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Day Show x Billie Eilish

Produced by Fremantle And Amazon Studios, the Prime Day Show X Billie Eilish has a duration of About 27 minutes and is directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench.

Billie creates a timeless Parisian neighborhood with a series of film shows. Set in the city known as the cradle of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench and features new tracks from Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s longtime admiration for an era long gone.

Prime Day Show x HER

Produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein and Amazon Studios, Prime Day Show X HER has a duration of About 25 minutes and is directed by child.

Once known as the hub of black Los Angeles culture in the 1930s and 1940s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel played host to some of the most notable figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday and many others. In a modern musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, HER imagines what the Dunbar Hotel would have been like had it existed in 2021, with new music from his album, Back Of My Mind.

Prime Day Show x Kid Cudi

Produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, MAS SOLAR and Amazon Studios, Prime Day Show X Kid Cudi has a duration of About 25 minutes and is directed by Sam Wrench.

As he embarks on his greatest mission to date, Kid Cudi leaves earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. With the music of his album Man on the Moon III, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the first orchestra in the world composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute and the International Space University, as a support band , in a musical that challenges sight, sound and space.

Prime Day Show official trailer

Here is the official trailer of the Prime Day Show:

Prime Day Show – the statements

Here are the statements of Ryan Redington, VP Music Industry of Amazon Music regarding the Prime Day Show:

Working with Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through this fantastic experience was incredible. Seeing these world-famous artists create three shows from the bottom of their imaginations has been unlike anything we’ve done before. We are thrilled to share this experience with fans to celebrate these three amazing artists and Prime Day.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said instead:

These iconic artists have not only broken the mold in music but are also inspired storytellers, creators of culture and visionaries. We are thrilled to partner with Billie, HER and Cudi to bring these special, authentic and deeply personal events to fans around the world to celebrate Prime Day.

The musical event will be available for all customers even without a subscription. We remind you, however, that in order to access all the titles available in the catalog, you must be registered for the service.

