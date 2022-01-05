Prime Gaming gives away Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and other great PC games

Amazon ushers in the new year by spoiling its users and, in particular, gamers who can take advantage of the benefits of Prime Gaming. We remind you that every month the service offers different titles for PC through the initiative Games with Prime, allowing subscribers to download games for free via the Windows client (Amazon Games).

In January we therefore find an abundant selection of triple-A productions, including the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer And World War Z: Aftermath. Prime users can now redeem these and six other free titles.

Prime Gaming: the nine free games of January 2022

In addition to this month’s flagship titles and as many ‘blockbusters’ Games with Prime is giving away some pearls of the indie videogame scene. Free games for January 2022 include Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, WRC FIA World Rally Championship, Paper Beast And Two Point Hospital, in addition to the lesser known Abandon Ship And In Other Waters.

Here is the complete list of titles downloadable from today and available until the beginning of February:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (until February 2)

Total War: Warhammer (until February 1)

World War Z: Aftermath (until February 7)

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered (until February 1)

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship (until February 1st)

Abandon Ship (until February 1st)

Paper Beast – Folded Edition (until February 1st)

In Other Waters (until February 1)

Two Point Hospital (until February 1st)

Except for the first three titles on the list, the other six can be downloaded via the Amazon Games app. Once redeemed, the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order it will need to be entered into the EA Origin client to download the game. In the case of Total War: Warhammer And World War Z: Aftermath, the games will be added to your Epic Games Store library after connecting the two services.