Prime Gaming: revealed the first free games of January 2022

December 2021 is now drawing to a close and Amazon Prime Gaming has decided to reserve others for its subscribers free games of some thickness during the next month of January 2022.

If titles like Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit, Besides Football Manager 2021 AndTales of Monkey Island Complete Pack, the beginning of next year promises sparks.

After all, Amazon Prime Gaming’s list of free games for December was really substantial, to the point of leaving a large number of players surprised in postive.

Now, as also reported by GamePressure, Amazon has already chosen the next titles to offer for free to its loyal subscribers.

The Austrian site PreisJaeger.at has indeed reported the list of the top 5 games expected in January on Prime Gaming: these are WRC 7, Two Point Hospital, Abandon Ship, In Other Waters And Paper Beast: Folded Edition.

If the leak proves to be reliable, all five titles will be available for download starting this Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Obviously, at least four others would be missing from the list of titles already disclosed, still shrouded in mystery.

To make these free games your own you need to make sure you are subscribers to Amazon Prime, then proceed to this address, log in and scroll down to the «Play with Prime»: Only then there will be nothing left to do but redeem your favorite games and have fun.

Speaking of free games, you have already had the opportunity to peek at the thirteenth free Christmas game of the Epic Games Store, available only until tomorrow?

But not only that: even GOG gives you a new game for free, but you have little time, so if we were you we would not miss it.