Prime Minister Draghi is positive about the covid: quarantine in Città della Pieve – Chronicle

Città della Pieve (Perugia), April 18, 2022 – “The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, tested positive at Covid-19 and is asymptomatic“: the news of the prime minister’s positivity to the virus was announced by Palazzo Chigi shortly after 12.30. This means no trip to Africafor the mission linked to the search for alternative sources of energy supply, with the two days in Angola and Congo, scheduled for next Wednesday.

“We congratulated President Draghi Easter via WhatsApp a few days ago, we were a little surprised why we didn’t see him at Mass for Easter, he usually always comes – said the mayor of the town in the province of Perugia Fausto Risini -. I did not know of his positivity, in the afternoon I will ask about the state of health of the premier: the mayor is also responsible for the health of the citizens, let alone if they are not for the prime minister. Draghi – Risini concluded – will remain here in Città della Pieve until he becomes negative. I know he has no symptoms, I hope he gets better quickly because his presence in Rome it is indispensable in this moment “.

The premier will therefore remain in forty in his Umbrian residence, a City of the Pieve, where he had gone for the Easter holidays. “Ministers Luigi Di Maio and Roberto Cingolani will represent the government in the missions in the Republic of Angola and the Republic of Congo”. The tour in the two countries should have followed the one in Algeria on 11 April, when Draghi met the president of the North African country, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, signing “a declaration of intent on cooperation in the energy sectorto”.