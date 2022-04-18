Prime Minister Mario Draghi positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Mario Draghi tested positive for Covid-19. His health conditions are good: he would be asymptomatic.

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic. He makes the Chigi palace known. Ministers Luigi Di Maio and Roberto Cingolani will represent the government in the missions in the Republic of Angola and the Republic of Congo, scheduled for Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 April. The premier’s health conditions are currently good.

The mission in Angola and the Republic of Congo

After the short Easter break, Draghi was supposed to go to Africa for the “gas tour”, a mission with which he would have to ensure a certain independence from Russian gas for the colder months and in view of the next two or three years. The prime minister wants to draw up new supply agreements with Congo, Angola and Mozambique. From these countries, together with Algeria, Italy aims to obtain about 50% of the energy by 2023. To replace it in the mission to Africa, in ministers Di Maio and Cingolani. It is not known whether the prime minister will be able to travel to Mozambique, whose stage has yet to be defined. Instead, the two ministers will define the agreements for the purchase of gas in Angola and Congo. Prime Minister Draghi, on the other hand, remains under observation for the moment: his health conditions are good and he remains asymptomatic for the moment, but the condition of positivity necessarily prevented him from traveling. Probably, after the interruption due to the virus, Draghi will return to work on the energy package and the decree containing extensions of aid for bills and fuels as well as funds for the reception of refugees from Ukraine, perhaps an expansion of the social bonus audience and guarantees for the liquidity of companies.