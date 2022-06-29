Prime TV audiences (Tuesday June 28, 2022): Tandem (France 3) crushes Harry Potter (TF1) for its finale, flops for France 2 and C8

This Tuesday, June 28, 2022, France 3 has established itself as the broad leader of the audiences for the first part of the evening with the finale of season 6 of Tandem. The series ofAstrid Veillon and Stephane Blancafort was acclaimed by 4.95 and 5 million viewers, or 25.4% and 27.4% of the entire public. A success reinforced by a double gain of 3.2 and 3.8 points compared to Tuesday, June 21.

TF1 leader of the commercial target with Harry Potter

TF1 was far behind with a cinema offer. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix worn by Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, was limited to the presence of 2.43 million viewers, or 14.7% of the entire public. La Une was able to console itself with the leadership of women under 50 responsible for purchasing, a target where its market share reached 28%.

9-1-1 up on M6

M6 rose to third place with the continuation of season 5 of 9-1-1 . The American series established its first two episodes of the evening at 1.87 and 1.75 million viewers, or 9.6% and 9.8% of the total audience. La Six, which mobilized 21% of women under 50 responsible for purchases, recorded gains of 0.6 and 0.8 points compared to Tuesday, June 21.

France 2 under 10% with The Tour de France saga

France 2 flopped with The great saga of the Tour de France. The show, orchestrated by Laurent Ruquier and Leila Kaddour, did not exceed the curiosity of 1.75 million viewers. The public channel saw its market share stand at 9.4% among the general public.

Arte shines, C8 disappoints

As for the other channels, Arte pulled out of the game with water night . The documentary intrigued 735,000 French people, or 3.8% of the entire public. C8, meanwhile, didn’t unleash the crowds with The 10 favorite dishes, the ranking of the French . Its novelty convinced only 324,000 people, or 1.8% of four-year-olds and over.