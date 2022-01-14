Prime Video, 5 films not to be missed in January 2022
Prime Video movies in January 2022: here are the ones you shouldn’t see, from the new chapter of Hotel Transylvania to The Tender Bar.
Prime Video does not renounce to distribute interesting films in January 2022, as well as some series that could make fans happy. Over time, the streaming service included in the Prime subscription at no additional cost continues to expand its offer.
But what are the best Prime Video movies of the month? In this article you will find 5 not to be missed, as well as a list of non-original ones added to the catalog.
The Prime Video films of January 2022
From the new chapter of Hotel Transylvania to a film that will give space to time travel, here are the films coming out this month on the Amazon platform.
Time is up
Available from January 3, Time is up stars Vivien and Roy played by Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo respectively. She is a talented student with a passion for physics and the desire to enter a prestigious university, he is a problematic boy with a trauma behind him: an accident will lead them to approach and reflect on their lives, allowing them to live the present without fear. and to fall in love.
The Tender Bar
Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan in a drama directed by George Clooney. The Tender Bar, available January 7, tells the story of JR Moehringer, a young man who has never met his father, a New York radio speaker. Raised by his uncle Charlie, who runs the Dickens bar and has a singular passion for literature, the young man grows up with the dream of becoming a writer. Thanks to a high-level cast and characters who truly seem out of the past, The Tender Bar faithfully describes the atmosphere of the 70s, through a deep and authentic story.
Hotel Transylvania – A monstrous exchange
The fourth chapter of the cinematic saga in computer graphics will see Drac now decided to retire: his daughter Mavis and son-in-law Johnny will take the reins of the Hotel Transylvania, although he has never seen him favorably. The latter, to be accepted by his father-in-law, is transformed into a monster through a special ray, but, by a strange coincidence, the same machine changes into human beings Dracula and his friends. The film joins Prime Video on January 14.
Three sisters
Enrico Vanzina directing a new Italian comedy: entitled Tre sorelle, it tells the story of a woman, Marina, who discovers her husband’s betrayal and talks about it with her sister Sabina, in turn left by her spouse. The two decide to take a little vacation, together with the third sister and Marina’s masseuse, to rediscover a balance that will however be broken by the arrival of the neighbor Antonio. The film lands in the catalog on January 27th.
Flashback
On January 31, an original French film about time travel arrives on the platform. Thanks to the meeting with a bizarre taxi driver able to transport her in different eras, Charlie, a high-profile lawyer, will have the opportunity to experience first-hand important historical moments and battles fought by women in the name of freedom. To get rid of this constant cycle of time travel, she will therefore have to find out what her role is as a woman in society and learn how to help those who have no voice.
Non-original movies on Prime Video in January 2022
Below you can find a list of films, not produced by Amazon, that have been included in the catalog since January.
- Contagion – January 1, 2022
- Hangover 2 – 1 January 2022
- Twilight – The Saga – January 1, 2022
- The Hobbit – The trilogy – January 1, 2022
- 3 Days to Kill – January 1, 2022
- 50/50 – January 1, 2022
- A Clockwork Orange – January 1, 2022
- Barry Lyndon – January 1, 2022
- The Beowulf Legend – January 1, 2022
- Blade Runner – January 1, 2022
- Elf – An elf named Buddy – January 1, 2022
- Eyes Wide Shut – January 1, 2022
- Me before you -1 January 2022
- Fargo – January 1, 2022
- Millennium – What does not kill – January 1, 2022
- Millennium – Men who hate women – January 1, 2022
- Hannibal – January 1, 2022
- Journey to Paradise – January 1, 2022
- The Impossible – January 1, 2022
- Limitless – January 1, 2022
- Magnolia – January 1, 2022
- Miss Detective – January 1, 2022
- Lethal virus – January 1, 2022
- Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look who’s walking – January 1, 2022
- Criminal Novel – January 1, 2022
- Special Forces – January 1, 2022
- The Blind Side – January 1, 2022
- V for Vendetta – January 1, 2022
- Yes Man – January 1, 2022
- Valentine’s Day Tips – January 1, 2022
- Spring air – January 1, 2022
- A dog for two – January 1, 2022
- Our story – January 1, 2022
- Ariaferma – January 7, 2022
- My Son – January 21, 2022
- Stargate – January 31, 2022
- Stargate: Continuum – January 31, 2022
- Stargate SG-1 – The Ark of Truth – January 31, 2022
Speaking of Amazon’s streaming platform, here are the best Prime Video movies of 2021.