Prime Video, 5 news of the week to keep an eye on

The September release program on Amazon Prime is very broad, and has a good number of products between TV series and movies. Among the most interesting news of the week there are 5 that we think you should keep an eye on!

Back to the Rafters – from September 17th

It’s been 6 years since Packed to the Rafters and here comes the Australian family one last time. Things, however, are a little different this time around. Dave and Julie now live in the countryside with their daughter Ruby. They all come together in Sydney for their 35th anniversary, in a visit during which we discover the challenges of the Rafters’ eldest children and that of grandfather Ted, who is struggling to find his place. One last adventure not to be missed.

Nine Perfect Strangers – from August 18th

Nine Perfect Strangers is a new series with Nicole Kidman which premiered on Prime on August 18th. The show then went on with the traditional formula of one episode per week, with the latest available episode released on September 15th. Nine Perfect Strangers is set in Tranquillum House, a place where it is possible to revolutionize one’s life for the better, and where at the beginning of the series we find the protagonists. However this place seems to be hiding something shady. Find out what we thought of it in our preview of Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Putin Interviews – from 15 September

In this case we are talking about a miniseries consisting of four episodes of one hour each that collect all the interviews made with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin between 2015 and 2017. An interesting document, which introduces us to an important figure of the historical period in which we live.

Puerto Escondido – from September 15th

From serial products we pass to a movie. In this case we are talking about something old, as Salvadores’ film is from 1992. The protagonist, Mario, leaves Italy to reach Puerto Escondido in Mexico after witnessing a murder. The man tries to hide his tracks, because he should be the next victim chosen by the killer.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – September 17th

This is an original Amazon Prime stretch from the musical of the same name who made a big splash on Broadway. The film is about Jamie New, a teenager whose dream is to become a stage drag queen. To achieve it, the young man will find himself facing obstacles and prejudices. It is a musical inspired by the real life of Jamie Campbell, an absolutely unmissable product!