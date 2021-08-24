Prime Video, 5 original TV series to watch in summer 2021

The best original Prime Video series released this summer 2021: here are 5 you shouldn’t miss, from Modern Love 2 to Cruel Summer.

Every month, Prime Video updates with new content, whether it’s TV series or movies. The Amazon platform also distributes homemade productions, some of which are truly remarkable, also thanks to the fact of a constantly growing turnover. Even in May, June, July and August, the service included in Amazon Prime did not fail to update the catalog satisfactorily and gave subscribers the opportunity to enjoy something on the small screen between a swim in the sea, a trip to the city or a hike in the mountains.

But what are the best Prime Video TV series released in summer 2021? Below you can find five that are worth seeing.

The original Prime Video series to watch this summer

From shows suitable for the most romantic to those that offer moments of tension and restlessness: here are the series not to be missed in these very hot days.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers is a television miniseries based on the novel Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty. It’s thriller / drama genre and relies on the name of Nicole Kidman to value her cast – but the others are well-known and highly respected actors too. The show tells the story of nine strangers who meet at Tranquillum House, a luxury resort dedicated to wellness. The center is run by Masha (Kidman, in fact), who will subject her guests to procedures that are peculiar – and disturbing, to say the least. A disconcerting journey will begin for them, and in a few days they will discover incredible secrets about each other. A series that could entertain the viewer thanks to a thrilling and suspenseful storyline.

Panic

Show aimed mostly at an audience of teenagers, but which could in part also thrill the older ones thanks to its mysterious side. The title of the series is given by a game held every summer in the forgotten town of Carp, Texas, during which recent graduates engage in a series of (very dangerous) knockout challenges. By taking part in the game, participants have the chance to win a big cash prize, the only chance to escape their predicament and improve their lives. A mix between teen drama and thriller, with moments when the viewer’s nerves will be tense and others more suited to romantics.

Modern Love 2

Being an anthology series, even those who haven’t seen the first season can easily enjoy Modern Love 2. A series that tells about love in all its forms: among young people, people advanced in age, with problems to solve, with traumas to overcome. In the show each episode is dedicated to a different story and features different actors, showing the viewer an overview of the feeling in all its facets.

Solo

Solo (original title is Solos) is a seven-part anthology series that explores the weird, beautiful, and poignant truths of what it means to be human. The cast includes high-sounding names such as those of Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway, and each character will experience an electrifying adventure in an uncertain future but one that reflects a lot in our present. The original Prime Video series, in fact, wants to teach viewers that even during moments of solitude we are all linked through human experience.

Cruel Summer

Set in the fictional city of Skylin, Texas, Cruel Summer centers each episode on the same day with the alternation of three different years: 1993, 1994 and 1995. It tells about two teenagers in the 90s and the repercussions on life of the people around them after the kidnapping of one of them. Although it is a teen drama, compared to the aforementioned Panic it is much more enjoyable for an adult audience: thanks also to its “layered” structure, which manages to tell a story capable of keeping the audience in suspense until the last scene.

