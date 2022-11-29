Prime Video Alert: You Have A Few Days To Watch This Cult Adventure Film With Robert Pattinson – CINEMABLEND

Released with great ambition but passing under the radar, ‘Z, the lost city’ is one of those films with a classic spirit typical of the director of ‘Armageddon Time’, and it is worth rescuing it.

An adventure film totally against the current of most commercial cinema, being relaxed and also incredibly classicist. Far from the great epic or the dazzling action, she does a singular exercise that deserved more attention than it received at the time. It’s time to give a new chance to Z, the lost city.

One of the most ambitious films by James Gray, director of the recently released Armageddon Time, where he reformulates the classic odyssey through the jungle films from his particular way of understanding cinema. An exquisite and very special film that had a dazzling cast, with Charlie Hunnam, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. Until December 5 you can enjoy of the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Hunnam plays the protagonist, a passionate British geographer and explorer of the early 20th century. He is sent to the Bolivian jungle to define the border of this country with Brazil and help the British Government to preserve its commercial interests by exploiting local resources. As a cartographer, Fawcett undertakes a long and dangerous journey that will venture into unexplored territories from the Amazon jungle.

Accompanied by several men who can be trusted, he will also delve into the search for a city about which legends circulate but that he considers true. A lost city built with gold, with the name of Z. Fawcett will try to succeed where so many others had failed.

James Gray, who had made different types of dramas before this film and had not undertaken such a complex and ambitious undertaking, manages to make one of those movies that no other person could make. Even with elements that might give you an idea of ​​what the movie could be like, Z, the lost city He manages to demolish that idea by flowing in a different way.

His conviction in the slow pace, in the melancholic repose and in dismantling the heroic myths around men carrying out almost suicidal adventures make this film something completely different. Not for all audiences, it is clear, but it is remarkable and it expands the possibilities of a film class that tends to be comfortable and shock but not surprise.

His extreme curiosity gives a special charisma to his story, and he manages to make it a quite remarkable emotional experience thanks to some actors from whom he draws his best work. Hunnan, Holland or Pattinson himself display virtues that were little appreciated or valued until that moment in their careers, completing the particular proposal that this exquisite work makes.

You can see Z, the lost city on Amazon Prime Video until December 5. You can also watch it on Netflix and on Filmin.

