Prime Video: All the movies that are released in June 2022 – Movie News

‘La Casa Gucci’ and ‘Moonfall’, the most anticipated movie premieres in the next 30 days.

The streaming platforms receive the month of June 2022 with open arms and with a new injection of the juiciest series and movies that will be added to their respective catalogs in the next 30 days. In the case of Prime Video, Amazon’s prolific SVOD service welcomes summer with the premiere of the long-awaited season 3 of TheBoys and with the Spanish blockbuster No Limits, but among the film titles that will debut on the platform in the coming weeks we also find some important titles.

Among Prime Video’s movie premieres, the arrival of The House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, as well as Roland Emmerich’s new apocalyptic film, moon fall, which we can see from the armchair of our house just four months after its debut in theaters. But they are not the only ones. From the romantic comedy My Fake Boyfriend up to childhood Clifford. the big red dog, Get ready for a June of movies on Prime Video.

Take note below all the movies that see the light on Prime Video in June 2022 below:

The House of Gucci

Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino, among others, this autobiographical drama about the famous family in the world of fashion was one of the films that starred in the past 2021 and now you can see it from your house in the hand of Prime Video.

The film revolves around the murder of Mauricio Gucci, the grandson of the founder of the popular haute couture brand, for whose death his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), was convicted in 1995. A striking and eccentric figure who did not hide having hired a hitman to end the tycoon’s life after having discovered an infidelity on the part of her husband.

Premiere: June 26th

My Fake Boyfriend





Andrew has been dumped by his ex-boyfriend Nico up to nine times, but as much as this hurts him, he can’t get over him and keeps giving him a new chance every time he asks for it. His friends Kelly and Jake are tired of having their hearts broken, so to make the latest breakup stick, they make up a fake boyfriend named Cristiano. However, everything gets completely complicated when Andrew notices and falls in love with another boy and wants to erase any trace of his previous “partner” but without admitting to Nico that he made it up. A youthful and fresh comedy starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Sarah Hyland and Dylan Sprouse.

Premiere: June 17

Clifford. the big red dog

Clifford, the huge, big red dog who stars in Norman Bridwell’s famous children’s story of the same name, has jumped back onto the big screen. He has done it with the help of a fun and emotional film called Clifford. the big red dog that from this week you can enjoy from your home with the smallest of the family. In it, the iconic adventurous dog comes into the life of her mistress, Emily, when he is just a normal puppy, but the enormous love and affection that she professes for him makes him grow in an unimaginable way.

Premiere: 3 of June

moon fall

In a new attempt to end the world (cinematically speaking), the director of Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow Roland Emmerich has given us in 2022 this new apocalyptic film in which the Earth is threatened by its own satellite. The Moon has left its orbit and is heading at full speed towards the planet, whose collision will cause a catastrophe that is difficult to quantify but that could end humanity. The only chance to save humans will be in the hands of a group of misfits that embody Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, among others, who must work side by side and against the clock to avoid it.

Premiere: June 24

-OTHER FILMS COMING TO PRIME VIDEO IN JUNE 2022-

