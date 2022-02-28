Prime Video: All the movies that are released in March 2022 – Movie News

‘Deep waters’, ‘Grandma’ and ‘Spencer’, the most outstanding premieres for movie lovers.

New month, new series and movie premieres on the different streaming platforms. And often a cinephile month that begins in Prime Videowhich will host the long-awaited exclusive premiere of the thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Deep water to the premieres of two long-awaited films that were recently in theaters and that you can now watch from your sofa at home if you are an Amazon subscriber: The grandmother and spencer.

They are not the only ones, since more outstanding feature films arrive in March 2022 on the Amazon streaming platform. From the documentary about Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball that you needed to see since the premiere of Being the Ricardos to the latest Steve Carell comedy.

you can take note of all the movies coming to Prime Video in March 2022 below:

Deep water

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are the protagonists of this torrid thriller in which a couple from New Orleans, played by the actors in the shoes of Vic and Melinda Van Allen, face a very difficult stage in their marriage as a result of the jealousy and mutual mistrust. To keep theirs afloat, they have reached an agreement to have extramarital affairs, but things turn ugly when Melinda’s lovers start turning up dead.

Premiere: March 18th

Lucy and Desi



If you were captivated by the movie Being The Ricardos that has earned our beloved Javier Bardem an Oscar nomination for his role as Desi Arnaz, Lucy and Desi It was what you needed to finish getting into the couple formed by the Cuban actor and musician with the actress Lucille Ball, star of the unforgettable I love Lucy. A documentary film that thoroughly explores the couple’s relationship and the rise to fame of the interpreter at the hands of what was one of the most famous comedies of all time.

Premiere: March 4

spencer

And from the hand of Prime Video, one of the most famous films of 2021, Spencer, with actress Kristen Stewart in the skin of the unforgettable Diana Spencer, better known as Lady Di or Diana Princess of Wales, arrives on platforms. Directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the film recounts a critical weekend in the life of the unforgettable Diana. It took place in the early 1990s, when the princess decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working out and she had to end it.

Premiere: March 18th

The grandmother



And another of the great movie premieres on Prime Video in March 2022 is La granny, the latest film by Paco Plaza, which premieres on the platform just two months after having seen the light on cinema screens. In it, Almudena Amor plays Susana, a young woman who leaves behind her life as a model in Paris to take care of her grandmother in Madrid after she suffered a serious stroke. She was the one who raised her in childhood and loves her madly, but she plans to find someone to take care of her during her visit to Madrid. What she doesn’t expect is that her visit to the house she grew up in will turn out to be the terrifying nightmare she is about to experience.

Premiere: March 25th

OTHER FILMS RELEASE IN MARCH 2022 ON PRIME VIDEO

Premiere: March 11th

Premiere: March 18th

Premiere: March 27th

Premiere: March 27th

