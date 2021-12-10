Prime Video Christmas 2021: holiday movies

The holidays are close and also this year the platform Prime Video offers some themed titles to savor Christmas 2021 and holidays with friends and family.

Prime Video Christmas 2021: The Ferragnez – The series

From December 9 the first 5 episodes, the following 3 episodes from December 16

An exclusive look behind the scenes of the everyday life of Chiara Ferragni And Fedez to discover their family as it has never been seen before. In the story of a special and extraordinary period of their life together – between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021 – with the second pregnancy of Clear, the first participation of Fedez in Sanremo and the birth of the second child Victory, meetings with friends and family and work commitments.

The other holiday films

I am Santa Claus

Hector (Marco Giallini) is a former convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. This is how she finds herself at the home of Nicola (Gigi Project), a nice gentleman who has no valuables but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus!” But will it really be him? Last film of the great Gigi Project, I am Santa Claus is an Italian Christmas comedy directed by Edward Falcon.

Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson are the protagonists of Last Christmas, a romantic comedy punctuated and inspired by the notes of the music of George Michael and set in London transformed for the most magical time of the year. The film is directed by Paul Feig and is based on a script by Emma Thompson and the playwright Bryony Kimmings.

10 days with Santa Claus

The protagonists of 10 days without mom, Fabio De Luigi And Valentina Lodovini come back in this eagerly awaited sequel, this time flanked by an overwhelming one Diego Abatantuono as Santa Claus. The “crazy” family is grappling with an adventure that will take them on a journey to Lapland aboard an old camper for a passionately spent Christmas together. Alessandro Genovesi directs a holiday comedy for the whole family exclusively for Prime Video.

Dickens – The man who invented Christmas

Christmas carol is one of the most moving tales of all time. Here’s the story of how Charles Dickens (interpreted by Dan Stevens) found inspiration for this extraordinary fairy tale, created by mixing moments from his real life and fantastic elements to give life to six unforgettable characters, now an integral part of the collective Christmas imaginary.

Worst Christmas of my life

Three days before Christmas, George (Antonio Catania), his wife Clara (Anna Bonaiuto) and their daughter Margherita Pizza (Christian Capotondi) were invited to spend their holidays in the castle of Alberto (Diego Abatantuono), while Paul (Fabio De Luigi), the husband of Margherita Pizza, will join them later. The poor Paul, which not even Christmas can make less inappropriate, combines one disaster after another, relentlessly Alberto and its castle. Directed by Alexander Genoese.

Christmas tale

Abel (Jean-Paul Roussillon) And Junon Vuillard (Catherine Deneuve) they have two sons: Joseph and Elizabeth (Anne Consigny). Joseph he falls ill and a bone marrow transplant is required, but no donor is compatible, not even the third child Henri (Mathieu Amalric) conceived with the hope of saving him. Years later the mother falls ill with the same disease Joseph and, for the Christmas holidays, he gathers the whole family in search of a compatible donor. By the French director Arnaud Desplechin.

The gang of Santas

It is the night of Christmas Eve: what are they doing with it Aldo, Giovanni And Giacomo at the police station? The three friends, united by a passion for bowls, have gotten into trouble and will have to tell their story to clear themselves of the terrible accusation of being a gang of thieves. Director’s first film Paolo Genovese, great box office success in Christmas 2010.

The Guinness Book of Snowmen

Billy and two of his friends suddenly become known following a strange discovery. When their popularity fades, they start to miss them and decide to set a record for entering the Guinness Book of World Records: making the highest number of snowmen in one day. Along the way to the goal they will find that, as the fame passes, the friendship lasts forever.

The Grinch

The Grinch (Jim Carrey) is a green, wrinkled and always in a bad mood creature who lives like a hermit on top of the mountain overlooking the village of Nonsochi. Unlike the quiet villagers, the grumpy Grinch hates Christmas and everything related to the most traditional holiday of the year … Ron Howard brings to the big screen one of the most famous Christmas stories ever, from the classic of children’s literature by Dr. Seuss. Oscar for best makeup in 2001.

Love Actually

The stories of nine characters intertwine in London in the weeks leading up to Christmas, to tell the complexity of human relationships, in a film by the creators of Bridget Jones’s diary And Notting Hill. Fun, irresistible and heartwarming, a stellar cast (Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson) will take you to the discovery of love in this rom-com which has now become a party classic.

Love does not go on vacation

Iris (Kate Winslet) And Amanda (Cameron Diaz) are two women who couldn’t be more different: one lives in a cozy English cottage, the other in a sumptuous mansion in Hollywood. However, they have one point in common: bad luck with men. Driven by a desperate desire to escape, they meet online and decide, without thinking too much, to exchange homes. The decision will be an opportunity for both to rediscover the joys of love.

The Befana comes at night

Paola (Paola Cortellesi) is an elementary school teacher with a secret to hide: beautiful and young during the day, at night she transforms into the eternal and legendary Befana! Close to the Epiphany, she is kidnapped by a mysterious toy manufacturer. His name is Mr. Johnny and has an account to settle with Paola who, on January 6 twenty years earlier, inadvertently ruined his childhood… Six classmates witness the kidnapping and decide to face, aboard their bicycles, an extraordinary adventure that will change them forever.

Prime Video Christmas 2021: for the little ones

Miracle on a winter night

Hundreds of years ago, in Lapland, the little one Nikolas remains orphaned. His villagers take care of him and, to thank them, he starts building toys for their children. Over time, adoptive families increase and soon, at Christmas, a gift appears in front of every home. When Nikolas goes to live with a carpenter the tradition risks ceasing, but fortunately the solution is at hand.

The Apprentice Santa Claus, Nicholas’ Christmas

Santa Claus he must retire and choose a replacement. The lucky successor will have to call himself Nicholas, being an orphan and having a pure heart. On the other side of the world, a little boy meets these requirements, but his lack of self-confidence and his dizziness make him a weak candidate. Fortunately dad Christmas will agree to help him.

If you give a mouse a cookie

It’s vacation time at home Mouse, which means: Christmas cookies (one is for dad Christmas), carols and a Christmas show that nearly gets ruined. They will succeed Mouse and his friends to save the show without being distracted by other things? It will be a mad rush, because Mouse and his friends represent the friendship and affection that are the heart of Christmas.

Pixi Post and the spirits of Christmas

In the Antarctic, every year, a reunion takes place among all the other Christmas Spirits to organize the delivery of gifts. This time, however, the organization is threatened by Monopolish, a former spirit who in the past attempted to become the only spirit in the world. Spirits rely on Pixi Post, a cute, computer-savvy elf girl, tasked with saving Christmas.

Christmas in Car City

Merry Christmas Car City! Welcome to the city where cars and trucks live happily together. Follow the adventures of Tom the Tow Truck, always ready to help his friends, Mat the Police Car And Franck the Fire Truck the fearless detectives Car Patrol, Troy the fastest train e Carl the Super Truck and many other friends on their amazing Christmas adventures.

Also the whole Harry Potter saga on Prime Video

The Christmas holidays are the best time for a movie marathon full of wizard and muggle adventures. On Prime Video all eight films of the saga are available Harry Potter, the child who on his 11th birthday discovers that he possesses extraordinary magical powers, like his parents before him. In Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his inseparable friends Hermione (Emma Watson) And Ron (Rupert Grint) will experience incredible adventures and increasingly dangerous challenges against Lord Voldemort and his wicked followers.