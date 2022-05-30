[Prime Video] “Deep Waters”, with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas – Reviews

“Deep water” has been marketed as a thriller erotic, and rightly so – its director, adrien lyne, brought us some of the greatest examples of the genre in the 80s and 90s, films like “Fatal Attraction”, “9 and a half weeks”, or “Indecent Proposal”. However, his most recent production is different – ​​yes, it does have (brief) erotic scenes, but what we have here is, mainly, a crime film, starring characters who feel more like unlikely creations than as true human beings. Thus, the final product does not finish convincing, no matter how much Ben Affleck What Anne of Arms strive to give an extra dimension to the material.

Affleck plays Vic, a man in his forties who lives carefree in a luxurious house with his wife, Melinda (Of weapons) and his six-year-old daughter, Trixie (Grace Jenkins). However, what seems to be an ideal marriage proves to be something else: the couple has an agreement in which Melinda can sleep with as many men as she wants, without her husband being able to claim anything from her. The problem is that the affair of Melinda have been doing each time more public and obviouswhich annoys Vic, and begins to affect his reputation in town.

Things get complicated, in fact, when one of his wife’s lovers dies in what appears to be an accident. This is how Vic becomes the main suspect in what could be a murder, even though he insists that he had nothing to do with the crime. However, neither his own wife, nor his neighbor’s, the writer and screenwriter Don (Tracy Letts) believe him. Could it be that Vic has been jealous of Melinda’s lovers for years, and finally exploded in a violent way? Or is it, rather, that he is being unjustly accused, and that his wife is the one who is hiding something?

As much as “Deep Waters” has a couple of scenes relatively erotic —where, for a change, it’s just the female character (in this case the Melinda of Ana de Armas) the one who is shown naked—, in reality it develops more like a thriller of mystery and crime. Clearly the story is being told from Vic’s perspective, and while the film reveals the truth about the deaths of Melinda’s lovers surprisingly early, it’s still interesting to see him react to the rumors that are spreading about him. To a certain extent, “Deep Waters” reminded me a bit of “Gone Girl”; both movies have Ben Affleck being accused of a crime, and in both his character he does a lousy job defending himself and trying to convince others of his innocence.

That’s where the similarities between the two films end, however. Affleck’s Vic, for example, is not a particularly interesting character – the film tries to infer that he had a very particular past, and that he is a strange person (for something he seems to have accepted the agreement with his wife for several years), but outside of that, no we know a lot of him. Affleck interprets it as a walking enigmaas someone who at least seems to be trying to be a good father to little Trixie, but at the same time, is having a relationship with Melinda for absolutely no reason. Her wife lies to him and makes out with men in front of him and yells at him and accuses him, and he is still at home with her. The movie never gets around to justifying this well —not even using Trixie’s presence—and Affleck, unfortunately, also fails to convince the viewer of his devotion to Melinda.

For his part, De Armas has the ungrateful role of “crazy woman” —the kind of character that was frequently seen in commercial cinema twenty or thirty years ago, but today feels woefully old-fashioned. Like Affleck’s Vic, one never fully understands her, perceiving her as a manipulative and irrational figure, yet never truly feels three-dimensional. De Armas, who has given excellent performances in top films like “Between knives and secrets” either “blade runner 2049”, manages to give him a lot of intensity and sensuality to the role, but fails to go beyond the archetype in which the script has locked her.

Now, it might be worth noting that “Waters Deep” is elegantly directed, making good use of their locations, and highlighting the coldness of these luxurious suburban houses. But none of this is of much use, considering the movie doesn’t work nor how thriller as a mystery, nor as an erotic drama. Additionally, many of the narrative decisions left me with more questions than answers, making the film feel like an incredibly erratic experience. Why is Affleck’s Vic teasing someone about the death of one of his wife’s friends? Why doesn’t he leave Melinda? Why is it that Trixie, a six-year-old girl, speaks like an adult? And why do they mention that he invented the chips What does the government use in its war drones, when that has nothing to do with anything?

“Deep waters” is a very curious movie —much of the dialogue recited by its characters feels unnatural, several of its narrative contortions make little sense, and the few sex scenes it does feature are as erotic as a game of golf. The actors do what they can with their characters, and the cinematography manages to give a certain elegance and darkness to a story that is not convincing at the script level. But the overall experience ends up being more confusing than truly interesting, ending in an anticlimactic and predictable way. Considering Lyne’s filmography, she was expecting something a little more passionate or even entertaining from “Waters Deep”; both Affleck and de Armas deserved something less superficial.