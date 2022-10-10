Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar+ and Filmin Premieres: An Incredible Critically Acclaimed Anime Movie and Series Finale of the Year This Week – CINEMABLEND

From October 10 to 16, premieres such as ‘Cyrano’ with Peter Dinklage or ‘The Game of Keys’ stand out.

We have reached the middle of the month of Halloween par excellence and the streaming platforms arrive with new and juicy premieres so that their subscribers can enjoy both new movies and new series.

On the cinema side, it highlights the funniest movie of the year starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, as well as one of the most critically acclaimed latest anime films. On the part of the series, several return with new seasons. But the one that stands out the most is the series finale of the year.

We leave you below with all the premieres, both movies and series, that They arrive at Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of October 10 to 16

PRIME VIDEO





-FILMS–

Cyrano



Cyrano de Bergerac is ahead of his time. But even though he can kill anyone with his great verbal wit, he believes that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne. But when he falls in love with Christian, he will decide to declare his feelings for her.

Premiere: October 11th

The lost City



A hugely successful romance novelist gets on the adventure of a lifetime when a billionaire forces her to find a lost treasure. But she is not alone, she is accompanied by the model of her novels.

Premiere: October 14th

-SERIES-

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season Finale

The first season comes to an end with the broadcast of the eighth episode, where several unknowns will be revealed and new ones will be presented to be able to decipher them in season 2, which is currently in the middle of filming.

Premiere: October 14th

HBO MAX





-SERIES-

Avenue 5 – season 2

In this new installment, he takes us back to a not too distant future where space tourism is a booming business. Captain Ryan Clark is overwhelmed when the ship disastrously veers off course, turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year voyage.

Premiere: October 11th

All American – season 5

The story of an inexperienced football player with a great professional future from South Los Angeles returns. For this reason, he is recruited to play for the Beverly Hills High School. But now he must face two completely opposite worlds.

Premiere: October 12 °

MOVISTAR+





-FILMS-

belle



The story revolves around Suzu, a self-conscious teenager trapped in her small mountain town with her father. But in the virtual world of U, Suzu becomes Belle, a musical icon with more than five million followers.

Premiere: October 15th

The game of keys



A group of strangers submit to the game of keys, which consists of throwing the keys into a cup and picking them up at random, thus having to pair up with the one who has touched them and have sex with it.

Premiere: October 14th

The haunted house on the cape

Premiere: October 11th

Premiere: October 16

FILMIN





-FILMS-

fantasies of a writer



Philip is an American novelist who has settled in London for a time, where several women have passed: his lover, his wife and other female characters, sometimes real and sometimes fictional.

Premiere: October 14th

