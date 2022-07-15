Prime Video premieres Don’t Make Me Go, a heartwarming and family-friendly story

At all times it is important to surround ourselves with those we love, which is why many people are still afraid of death, and which is the main problem with Don’t Make Me Go, a film that will be available from July 15, 2022 at Prime Video.

This story is carried out by Max (John Cho), a single father who one day discovers that have a terminal illnessprompting him to spend more time with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) as he feels he must make up for all the years of love and support he will lose to her.

In this way it is that with the promise of teaching him to drive, both start a road trip to attend a reunion meeting with former university classmates, although in reality they will go to visit Max’s old wife and Wally’s mother, to who they haven’t seen since he left them.

Cast and production

In addition to John Cho and Mia Isaac, the film has a first-class cast, including Josh Thomson, Otis Dhanji (Aquaman), Stefania LaVie Owen (Sweet Tooth), Mitchel Hope, Jen Van Epps, Jemaine Clement (Men in Black 3 ), Quentin Warren, Elizabeth Hawthorne and Kaya Scodelario, whom you surely remember for her participation in the Maze Runner saga and more recently in Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City.

As for the production behind Don’t Make Me Go, the story is created by Vera Herbert, who has participated in the television series Awkward (2011) and This Is Us (2016); while the direction is provided by Hannah Marks, who in addition to being a screenwriter is also an actress and producer, with a long career including Banana Split, where renowned Hollywood actors Dylan Sprouse and Jacob Batalon, better known as Ned in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saga.

A resounding farewell to criticism

Impressions of the 1 hour and 49 minute long film aren’t the best, recording a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is not a good sign. In general, the criticism seems to be focused on the end of the story, which has not been to the critics’ liking, considering that it has a discordant twist to the story, ending up being unpleasant and bitter, as Angie Han of the Hollywood Reporter points out. .

There are those who believe that the only message that the film leaves behind is that you cannot have positive things in life, but something that they have definitely managed to do from the fantastic cast is to create a very realistic connection between father and daughter on screen, to the degree that it manages to move the viewer in the emotionally intimate moments that Max and Wally share. @worldwide