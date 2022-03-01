Prime Video releases March 2022: what are they

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 28.02.2022 20:31:28





For Prime Video this month comes with great releases like Deep watera film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as well as The grandmother the new Paco Plaza, and spencerthe new version of Princess Diana played by Kristen Stewart. One of the most anticipated releases is The Boys Diabolicahebecause it is an animated spin-off of TheBoys.

Films

Deep water is a film starring Ben Affleck and Anne of Arms who play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple from New Orleans who are going through a crisis in their marriage. They both agree to be with other people but things get murky when Melinda’s lovers turn up dead. Its premiere will be on March 18.

spencerthe new reincarnation of the Princess Diana in hands of Kristen Stewartshows a different facet of the Princess of Wales, where she presents different situations that put her in the sights of the Royal Crown, she being aware of this. The film earned Stewart an Oscar nomination for best actress. and is considered so far one of the best performances of the actress. It will premiere on March 18.

More movies:

Irresistible . March 11th

. March 11th teacher . March 18th

. March 18th Candyman . March 27th

. March 27th Charlie’s Angels. March 27th

Series

One of the biggest premieres within the series in Prime Video be Star Trek: Picard. It will be available on March 4. Created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman. This series tells the story of retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard as he copes with the loss of Lieutenant Data and the destruction of Romulus.

uploadseason 2. This series is a great bet for the platform since it received good reviews in its first season and a large audience is expected. The series is a comedy that consists of being a critique of the metaverse. Considered a fun series and where the performances stand out a lot. It will be released on March 11.

More sets:

The Boys Presents: Diabolical . March 4

. March 4 The challenge: 11M. March 11th.

March 11th. MotoGP UNLIMITED. March 14.

AG

​

​

​

​

​