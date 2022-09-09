Prime Video reveals the official teaser trailer for the sci-fi thriller, The Fringe: Future Connection

CULVER CITY, California—September 8, 2022— Today, New York Times bestselling author William Gibson released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming sci-fi drama series. The periphery: Connection to the Future starring Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick Ass), Jack Reynor (midsummer), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (unreal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt). Gibson shared the teaser trailer exclusively with his fans through his personal Twitter account (@GreatDismal), and the protagonist Chloë Grace Moretz through her social networks (@chloegmoretz) shortly after. The first episode will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 21, with a new episode weekly until December 9, 2022. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The periphery: Connection to the Future centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to piece together her broken family in a forgotten place in the future (year 2030) of America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and unlucky. She has no future. Until the future comes knocking on her door. The periphery: Connection to the Future is award-winning author William Gibson’s dazzling and mind-boggling vision of the fate of mankind…and what lies beyond.

The periphery: Connection to the Future is an Amazon Studios and Warner Bros Television production, in association with Kilter Films. The executive producers of The periphery: Connection are creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan), director Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), Greg Plageman (person of interest), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), Athena Wickham (Westworld), and Steven Hoban (In the Tall Grass).

About Kilter Films

Kilter Films is a Los Angeles-based production company founded and directed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Nolan is an Oscar® and Emmy® nominated screenwriter, director and producer, known for his work on The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Y memento. Joy is an Emmy® Award-nominated writer, director and producer. Kilter Films produces the hit HBO series westworld, which recently premiered its fourth season. Westworld has amassed 54 Emmy® nominations in its three seasons, along with DGA, WGA, PGA and SAG nominations. Through its deal with Amazon, Kilter Films has produced the upcoming series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 science fiction novel, The periphery: Connection, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Gary Carr, which follows a woman in a near-future America where technology has begun to subtly alter society. They have also partnered with Bethesda Game Studios to develop fallout, a television series for Amazon based on the world’s best-selling video game franchise, starring Walter Goggings and Ella Purnell. In cinema, Joy made her debut as a feature film director with reminiscence for Warner Bros. Starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, Joy wrote the screenplay, which landed in The Black List, and produced it with his Kilter Films partner Nolan, Michael De Luca, Aaron Ryder and Athena Wickham. Kilter Films also produces interactive and transmedia marketing for the series, including an advertisement for Westworld for the Super Bowl directed by Nolan. Previously, Kilter Films created and produced the CBS crime series person of interest, starring Jim Caviezel, Michael Emerson?and?Taraji P. Henson.

