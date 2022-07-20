Prime Video: The best thriller to watch today; raised 100 million dollars | Trailer

The options of streaming platforms are quite extensive, and it is sometimes very difficult to choose the best option to enjoy with your loved ones, since in the case of Prime Video there are audiovisual options that range from the horror genre and suspense even documentaries.

For this reason, we have made the selection of a film production that premiered in 2017 and that, according to the Filmaffinity portal, obtained almost 60% approval from critics and users of the page dedicated to the seventh art.

The film is titled “Life: Intelligent Life”, which is in the science fiction and suspense genres, which was made under the direction of Daniel Espinosa and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese; It featured performances by Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ryan Reynolds.

What is “Life: Smart Life” about?

“Life: Intelligent Life”, follows the story of a six-member crew of the International Space Station, which is awaiting the arrival of the Pilgrim 7 capsule from Mars; Through this feat, Rory Adams, played by Ryan Reynolds, manages to capture a probe that contains evidence of extraterrestrial life locked in a sample taken from the ground.

However, this begins to get complicated and get out of the members’ hands because the biologist Hugh Derry reactivates the cell, which feeds glucose and increases the oxygen pressure; it grows rapidly to the size of a multicellular organism.

An action packed movie

This production had a premiere in 2017 by Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures, which lasted 104 minutes, managed to captivate the public for its story full of fiction with touches of drama and action.

Here we show you the trailer of this film that managed to be created with a budget of 58 million dollars, and that later was able to raise more than 100 million dollars worldwide:

KEEP READING:

Prime Video: The best horror series to watch today; is starring Poncho Herrera | Trailer

Prime Video: The INTENSE movie that will make you think about the value of your family | Trailer

HFM