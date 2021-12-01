Prime Video: the best TV series and movies available in December 2021

THE Ferragnez are the masters in December on Prime Video. All eyes are on the series with the couple Chiara Ferragni-Fedez, that for the first time they lay bare. The adventures of her friends are no less intriguing Harlem and of Tampa Baes, a city of attraction and increasingly popular for the community LGBTQ + on the Florida coast.

Instead it is better not to make people angry Jason Statham in the action movie The fury of a man And Riz Ahmed (Oscar nominee for Sound of Metal) In the thriller psychological Encounter. Being The Ricardos from Aaron Sorkin with the couple Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem seems to be unmissable.

And to pay homage Gigi Proietti one year after his death Prime Video makes comedy available I am Santa Claus.

The TV series on Prime Video in December

Harlem. From 3 December

The series is a comedy that follows the adventures of a group of girlfriends from Harlem, home of black culture. Camille (Meagan Good) is a young anthropology professor with a deep understanding of the norms of courtship, too bad I can’t find the right man; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is the creator of a queer dating app.

Quinn (Grace Byers) is an incurable romantic and wealthy stylist; Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) an unfiltered actress and singer who latches on with Quinn. Together they will live dreams, disappointments and new loves. In the cast is the guest star Whoopi Goldberg, as the doctor Elise Pruitt.

Alex Rider. Season 2. From December 3rd

After his uncle’s death and a deadly mission to take down Point Blanc, Alex Rider he wants to leave the past behind and rebuild his life. However, when a horrific attack on a friend’s family brings him back in the world of spies, the young protagonist will have to unveil a sinister plot politic with global repercussions.

The Ferragnez. The series. From December 9th

A dive into the everyday life of couple more chat of the moment: Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. The two open the doors of their home in Milan to fans and the curious to get naked between passions, joys, tears and ambitions.

We will also get to know their family: from eldest son Leo, now a social star, to parents, from grandmother Luciana to the sisters of the influencer in fashion from 24 million followers, Valentina and Francesca (they will also be their respective companions).

The expanse. Season 6. From December 10th

Sixth and final season for sci-fi The expanse set in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the population of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt are in conflict.

Based on the science fiction novels of James SA Corey the series follows the crew of the Rocinante. After finding out an ancient alien technology, a conspiracy capable of leading the entire solar system into a war begins to spread. A journey to the edge of the universe to understand today’s society.

Tampa baes. From 10 December

The docu-series follows a group of young people lesbian friends in Tampa Bay, a city of attraction and increasingly popular for the community LGBTQ + on the Florida coast. Faithful, ambitious and impertinent friends arm themselves against stereotypes and labels at a crucial moment in their professional and personal lives.

Movies on Prime Video in December

I am Santa NatalAnd. From 6 December

After a passage in the hall he arrives upstairs Prime Video the latest film by Gigi Proietti in the role of Santa Claus. To meet the best man in the world is a robber (Marco Giallini).

In fact, one day he ends up in the house of Nicola (GigiProietti), a nice gentleman who has no valuables, but has an incredible revelation to make: he says he is nothing less than Santa Claus. But will it really be him?

Encounter. From 10 December

A decorated marine, played by Riz Ahmed (Oscar nominee for Sound of Metal) leaves on a secret mission along with their two sons to save them from a mysterious threat. As the journey leads them into increasingly dangerous situations, children will have to leave childhood behind and fight against something unexpected.

Encounter is a psychological thriller by Michael Pearce which also sees the participation of the Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Being The Ricardos. From 21 December

The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, takes us behind the scenes of the famous American sitcom I Love Lucy, broadcast in the United States in 1951, and behind personal lives by the couple Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), threatened by disconcerting accusations.

The gaze focuses on the complicated personal and professional relationship of the couple during a tough week of producing their groundbreaking sitcom. Being The Ricardos it refers to facts that actually happened.

The Wrath of a Man – Wrath of Man. From December 27th

Based on the French film The convoyeur, The fury of a man with Jason Statham tells of a man, Patrick Hill, (Statham), an employee of Fortico Securities.

After a period of preparation with partners Bullet (Holt McCallany), H, as Hill is nicknamed, shows all his talents and formidable skills: he is an expert shooter, he is very skilled in hand-to-hand combat, as well as being merciless and lethal. And to think he seemed such a quiet man.

