Prime Video: The film full of romance and mystery based on a novel by Guillermo del Toro | Trailer

This is the film entitled “The Scarlet Summit”, of American-Mexican-Canadian origin that is between the fantasy and suspense genres; Its official premiere was in 2015 under the direction of Guillermo del Toro and written by del Toro and Matthew Robbins.

What is “Crimson Peak” about?

It should be noted that this story was taken from the novel written by Guillermo del Toro and Nancy Holder, which was also published in 2015; is set in the 19th century and follows the story of a young writer named Edith Cushing who discovers strange things about her kind new husband, Thomas Sharpe.

The production starred Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Hunnam and Jim Beaver with distribution from Universal Pictures; follows a story in the year 1887 where the young daughter of wealthy American businessman Carter Cushing is visited by the ghost of her mother and told that she should beware of the scarlet ridge.

After 14 years, Edith Cushing meets Tomas Sharpe, an English man who has come from the United States with his sister Lucille to seek investors for a mining project, specifically a clay extraction machine.

A thriller

Later, the spirit of the mother of the aspiring writer returns to warn her about her life and her future, however, the young woman ignores it and falls deeply in love with Thomas, despite the fact that her father and her childhood friend disapprove of this. relationship.

Below we show you the trailer of this film produced by Legendary Picture, which with only 119 minutes manages to return to viewers; managed to raise 73 million dollars after its premiere:

