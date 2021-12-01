Prime Video, the films not to be missed in December 2021

Prime Video movies in December 2021: here are the ones you shouldn’t miss, from I am Santa Claus to Being the Ricardos.

Prime Video is preparing for December 2021 with several films that could entice subscribers to the service. Among these, there are some interesting original productions, but not only.

What are, therefore, the Prime Video films not to be missed in December 2021? We have listed a few to make it easier for our readers to choose.

The Prime Video films of December 2021

From an interesting Italian Christmas comedy to a sophisticated drama starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Here are the upcoming films.

Harry Potter: The Complete Saga

Fans of the famous English wizard will be happy to know that the whole Harry Potter saga lands in the Amazon catalog on December 1. From The Philosopher’s Stone to The Deathly Hallows, anyone who wants to retrace the epic story of Harry and his friends can do so thanks to their Prime membership. This year the Christmas of the well-known streaming service will be “magical”.

I am Santa Claus

Last film with the late Gigi Proietti. The story follows the events of the ex-convict Ettore, played by Marco Giallini, who, not having great prospects to improve his life, decides to continue robbing the houses. Thus, Proietti, a man who has no valuables but claims to be Santa Claus, sneaks into Nicola’s home. Directed by Edoardo Falcone, the Italian comedy will be available on the platform starting from December 6. A vision that could be pleasant in the family, on the occasion of the holidays.

Encounter

A decorated Marine sets out on a mission to save his two sons from a mysterious, possibly alien or otherwise non-human threat. As their journey leads them into increasingly dangerous situations, children will have to leave childhood behind. Directed by Michael Pearce and written by Joe Barton with the director, Encounter is positioned somewhere between science fiction and thriller and will be available from 10 December. The film stars Riz Ahmed, star of The Sound of Metal, and Octavia Spencer, Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2012 with The Help.

Being the Ricardos

Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film tells the story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and their marriage. The historic star of the sitcom Lucy and I is played by Nicole Kidman, while the spouse is dressed by Javier Bardem. Being the Ricardos is a dramatic biopic focusing on the famous couple’s complicated professional and romantic relationship, set against the backdrop of a critical week in the TV show’s production. But the film also traces the investigation by the FBI into Ball herself, who admitted that she joined the Communist Party in 1936. The film will be available on the Amazon platform from December 21.

Wrath Of Man

Those who prefer a naked and raw action movie, on the other hand, can opt for The fury of a man – Wrath Of Man, out on December 27. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, the film is a remake of the French title Le convoyeur and features big names in the cast, including Jason Statham. The story revolves around a mysterious new employee of Fortico Securities, Patrick Hill, who becomes known as “H”. Although he initially makes himself known as a quiet, meek type, H’s formidable abilities will soon be revealed, as will his brutality.

