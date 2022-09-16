Prime Video: The jewelry documentary you should see this weekend stars Zendaya, Chiara Ferragni and Lily Aldridge

Reaffirming its bond with the seventh art, a few months ago the firm surprised us with an inspiring short film starring Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, and directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Today, Bvlgari goes a step further than being the official jewelery partner of the Toronto Festival (also known as one of the prelude to the Oscars) and unveils the first documentary on a High Jewelery Maison.

From the backstage to the red carpet

Zendaya repeats the collaboration, this time as part of an all-female cast multifaceted, with different backgrounds and talents, united by the love of beauty and captivating jewelry. With close personal ties, among these friends of Bvlgari are the aforementioned American actress; Italian businesswoman and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni; Blackpink singer Lalisa Manoba; supermodel Lily Aldridge and US-based Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

All of them are added to names of the stature of Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Grace Kelly or Anita Ekberg. They discovered the homonymous store in Rome’s Via Condotti during the Dolce Vita years and helped the Bvlgari pieces will star in more than 40 movies, so far. Also Charlize Theron, Lady Gaga or Dua Lipa, to name a few current ones.