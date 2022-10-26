Prime Video: The new period miniseries that seeks to dethrone Netflix’s The Crown

The Crown is one of the biggest Netflix shows of recent times, but while fans await season five, Amazon Prime Video is promoting its new period miniseries starring Emily Blunt that promises to dethrone the royal drama.

While fans are waiting for the fifth season of The Crown on Netflix, other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, take advantage of the moment to show all the spectators new productions that can dethrone the royal drama that is giving the most talk in recent times. A little away from the real events that happen with the British crown, Prime Video hopes to recover some of the audience that gave it so much in the period drama genre.

The new miniseries Amazon Prime Video, Englishwill star the popular actress Emily Blunt, who will play an English aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke. Her character will cross paths with former Pawnee cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), just in time to join forces on a quest for revenge, traversing the harsh American landscape as one team.

Revenge, however, is just the tip of the iceberg for these two. According to the synopsis of the new miniseries, also They will have to investigate a series of unsolved murders and face unexpected truths about their shared history. . However, Cornelia is not a woman to be trifled with. As she says in the trailer, she is on a path of revenge and is desperately seeking justice for the man who killed her son.

In the first trailer that has been presented Amazon Prime Video of English, Cornelia is seen to be lucky enough to meet Eli, who has the skills and interest to help her. But when they find themselves outnumbered at their first meeting and pitted against dangerous characters, Cornelia is ultimately delighted with the results.

Prime Video bets on The English to dethrone The Crown

Emily Blunt stars in Prime Video’s The English

English was produced by Hugo Bleek (The Honorable Woman, Black Earth Rising), who wrote and directed each episode. Bleek is also an executive producer along with Emily Blunt and Peaky Blinders producer Greg Brenman. In addition to Emily Blunt Y Chaske Spencerthe program will also star Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Tony Jones Y Ciaran Hinds.