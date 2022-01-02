Prime Video, TV series and films out in January

S.there are few original series Amazon coming in January on Prime Video. The new detective certainly arouses curiosity Monterossi, born from the novels of Alessandro Robecchi and interpreted by Fabrizio Bentivoglio. The offer of movie.

Protagonists Bella Thorne And Benjamin Mascolo in of Time Is Up And George Clooney directed by The Tender Bar.

Come back Dracula and his monster friends in the new cartoon Hotel Transylvania, while Enrico Vanzina takes us to the sea in sentimental comedy Three sisters, with Serena Autieri, G.iulia Bevilacqua, Chiara Francini And Rocío Muñoz Morales.

The series to see in January on Prime Video

Monterossi. From January 17

Another detective born from the pen of a writer, it bursts into the world of TV today. It is about Carlo Monterossi (Fabrizio Bentivoglio), created by Alexander Robecchi.

He is not a policeman by trade, our protagonist made himself, a little by chance, a little for fear of being killed (he was saved by fate), to anger and curiosity. Monterossi, amid ironic indolence, he goes in search of the truth, perhaps to find his own.

As we see it. From 21 January

The series, based on the Israeli format of Idisis and Shafferman, follows the events of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), three roommates little more than twenties and autistics struggling to get and keep jobs, make friends, to fall in love and jousting in a world that does not calculate them.

A journey towards self-acceptance and independence.

The legend of Vox Machina. From January 28

The Legend of Vox Machina, based on the beloved characters from the role-playing game of the same name, follows the Vox Machina, una band of misfits with the passion for alcohol and fights. Desperate to pay the ever-higher bill, these unlikely heroes end up trying to save the kingdom of Exandria from the dark forces.

The movies to see in January on Prime Video

Time is up. From 3 January

Vivien (Bella Thorne) is a talented student with a passion for physics and a desire to enter a prestigious American university. Roy (Benjamin Mascolo) instead is a boy tormented by a trauma experienced as a child. The two, with apparently opposite personalities, discover that they actually have points in common.

The moment they meet theirs lives change, a bit like how they have changed in real life a Bella and Benji who are preparing to get married.

The tender Bar. From 7 January

George Clooney signs the second film as a director that lands on a platform: after The Midnight Sky on Netflix it’s up to The Tender Bar (on Prime Video), based on the autobiographical novel The bar of high hopes by JR Moehringer.

The protagonist is the young JR (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), a bizarre father figure. It is in his uncle’s bar that JR pursues his romantic and professional dreams.

Hotel Transylvania: a monstrous exchange. From 14 January

Fourth appointment with Dracula and his gang of monsters funny. They are back like you’ve never seen them before. This time the vampire par excellence he will have to overcome an almost impossible mission, he is in fact transformed into human by the “Transformer Ray”, the mysterious invention of Van Helsing.

And he’s not the only one: his friends also find themselves human, while Van Helsing accidentally transforms into a monster. Dracula will do anything to become a vampire again.

Three sisters. From January 27

Enrico Vanzina in January he takes us to the sea with Serena Autieri, Giulia Bevilacqua, Chiara Francini, Rocío Muñoz Morales and Fabio Troiano. We are in August 2019. Marina (Autieri) discovers that her husband is cheating on her. Also for the sister Sabrina (Bevilacqua) sentimental certainties are about to collapse.

The two sisters they decide to take a breath and spend the summer holidays in San Felice Circeo. The duo is also added Lorraine (Muñoz Morales), Marina’s young masseuse, and their sister Catherine (Francini). To break the balance of women on vacation is Antonio (Troiano), the new neighbor. A sentimental comedy Vanzina license plate.

Flashback. From January 31

Flashback follows the events of Charlie, a woman who works as a lawyer. IS cynical and self-centered. One day he meets a strange taxi driver capable of time travel. Charlie will experience hilarious moments in the Middle Ages and during the French Revolution and not only.

Will know the most famous women in history who fought to achieve the freedom now achieved in the twentieth century.

To return to his time the protagonist will have to find out what her role really is in today’s society and how helping people who have no voice.

