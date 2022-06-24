Prime Video’s latest release turns disaster movies into total sci-fi delirium

You might think that if this crazy mix of disaster movies, impossible science fiction and remixes of hits from the last decades of the loudest cinema in Hollywood has not performed well at the box office, perhaps due to its radical departure from the unwritten rules of current blockbusters. Those that impose that even superhero movies and star wars have to boast of logic, coherence, control and plausibility.

‘moon fall‘, which just hit Prime Video a few weeks after its theatrical release, doesn’t remotely have any of those features. Already its starting point is a pure festival of foolishness: an unknown force takes the Moon out of its orbit and directs it against our planet, which begins to generate catastrophic atmospheric phenomena. Only a tiny team of astronauts is able to find the solution.

But what could be an epic adventure with a ridiculous plot base, like ‘Armageddon’, is infected here. a childlike enthusiasm for bullshit and excess that he brings with him from apocalyptic images from a sweeping beauty, like the one that accompanies these lines or the plane crash sequence, to the entire final section, which explains what has happened with a kind of drunken twist to aesthetics and some ideas from ‘2001: Odyssey in the space’.

Of course, ‘Moonfall’ is not perfect (although it is the most perfect of all Roland Emmerich’s films). Despite a successful leading trio made up of Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, its duration works against it and it has considerable drops in rhythm, as well as a burdensome message about how millionaires who launch rockets into space will save the human species . But the ensemble is so healthily wacko that its presence among the week’s novelties is almost soothing.