PrimeXBT implements Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot and other popular resources

PrimeXBT, an award-winning multi-currency trading platform offering forex, cryptocurrency, stock indices, commodities and more under one roof, today announced the launch of seven of the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market.

PrimeXBT adds ADA, DOGE, DOT, LINK, SOL, UNI and XRP

In response to regular customer feedback and general market demand, PrimeXBT announced the list of seven trending cryptocurrencies, highlighting the advanced trading platform’s customer-centric approach.

The list of resources includes Cardano, Polkadot, Solana, XRP, Chainlink, Dogecoin and Uniswap. All assets are available via a USD trading pair, with select assets also available for trading against BTC.

The list of the most popular digital assets also joins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, as well as traditional markets consisting of stock indices, forex currencies, commodities, metals and more. A full list of trading conditions and fees is available on the PrimeXBT website.

“PrimeXBT believes that the introduction of additional resources allows Cowesting’s margin traders and strategy managers to better diversify their portfolios and achieve higher returns,” a PrimeXBT spokesperson said.

Loading... Advertisements

The new listed assets add even more benefits for PrimeXBT traders, which include sophisticated trading features such as the ability to access traditional and crypto markets from a single account, personalized service with dedicated account managers, the highest level of asset protection, advanced order types, integrated charting tools and Cowesting’s copy trading module. The constant addition of new features and updates – such as news assets, currency options, and an updated user interface – makes the PrimeXBT ecosystem a complete and powerful trading experience under one roof.

The next big development on PrimeXBT’s roadmap is the launch of Covesting Income Accounts, which is expected to launch in a few weeks. More information will be published on the company’s official blog.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is an award-winning fintech company founded in 2018 offering a synthetic contract trading infrastructure for cryptocurrency, FX, indices and commodities. The platform provides access to a variety of trading tools, maintaining security, liquidity and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for all. PrimeXBT also offers the Covesting copy trading module, which allows users to browse hundreds of trading strategies provided by other traders and automatically copy their trading activities.

To find out more, visit https://primexbt.com.

Follow PrimeXBT on Facebook e Twitter.