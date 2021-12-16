Primocanale – Alleluia Genoa, Ekuban’s victory and goal: now the Lazio exam and then the transfer market

Hurray, Genoa also knows how to win. The success with Salernitana and the consequent passage of the round in the Italian Cup give a smile to Shevchenko who thus breaks the fast of victories with the Grifone. And that Ekuban’s signature on the result won at the Ferraris makes even more noise. The attacker found the net by venting all his anger with a cry. Sweet image that closes a positive evening. But it is clear that beating what remains of Salernitana, the future of Campania is hanging by a thread, was the minimum wage required. Now head to the championship with the last two first leg matches. It starts with Lazio, a difficult exam na here Genoa will have nothing to lose. Tuesday evening highlighted Melegoni and above all Destro’s estate and Kallon performed well. Useful information for the Ukrainian coach also for the halfway point with Atalanta. The rossoblù are looking for a shot to give dignity to an always tragic ranking. But the market will help everyone. From Blazquez to Spors everyone has focused on clean reinforcements in the squad and Sheva said there is a very specific plan. The engine has been started, not only does it no longer have to stop but it has to increase the revs. It is possible to save yourself but you can make little mistakes both on and off the pitch.

