Primocanale – Genoa, all Blessin’s hypotheses to challenge Mou

Here we are, on Saturday the Genoa championship starts again with the difficult trip to the Olimpico to challenge Mourinho’s Roma. Giallorossi chasing the Champions League position, the Griffin who completely redone by the general manager Spors (9 purchases, 12 transfers excluding minor movements) tries to restart to reach a rather complicated salvation today. But the team of coach Blessin seems to breathe a new air. Enthusiasm and courage are the keywords.

The ugly Genoa that inherited from Preziosi and now understandably desperate, but still convinced to play it until the end. Given the premises it is already something. Josha Wander in an interview said that the 777 Partners group has already invested several tens of millions but that financial balance is as much a goal as arriving in Europe in 4 years. In short, there is no lack of ambition and that is the engine of all entrepreneurial initiatives.

However, football has numbers linked to the field. That’s where we collide. Against Rome it is probable, indeed almost certain, the debut of many new faces. Hypothesis 1 with 3-4-3: Sirigu in goal, defense with Vanheusden, Bani and Ostigard (or Vasquez), midfield with Hefti and Czyborra on the flanks, Badelj and Amiri in the middle with Sturaro as an alternative since Rovella does not recover, there it is also the possibility of Portanova. Attack trident with Gudmunsson, Destro and Yeboah. Small and Ekuban ready. Hypothesis 2, 4-3-3: Sirigu, Hefti, Vanheusden, Ostigard Czyborra, between Badelj, Portanova and Amiri and forward the three already mentioned in the previous diagram. Arbitrator Abyss. Now Genoa can make little mistakes, but what appears to be a miracle appears less impossible than before. Only unconsciousness?

Giovanni Porcella – Taken from Primocanale.it



