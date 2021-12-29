Primocanale – Genoa: Piccoli arrives on loan, liquidity injection from 777 Partners

More liquidity arrives in Genoa in order not to have any problems in making the market after the League’s denunciation of some companies in difficulty and among these the rossoblu one. The ownership of 777 Partners had already moved and will continue to inject fresh money. The market it is essential to remain in Serie A and, without hiding the difficulties, the general manager Spors is moving forward. Piccoli, 20 years old but already used to Serie A, arrives on loan from Atalanta. A good reinforcement in attack where the situation, with the total flop of Caicedo and that of other unacceptable players, the situation was dramatic. However, Genoa is looking for something else as Coach Shevchenko wants to make it 4-3-3.

So is always followed by Atalanta Miranchuk (on him other clubs such as Verona) and Younes of Napoli who plays in Germany. The latter negotiation continues between highs and lows. As for Benassi Izzo, while the return of Rincon is not obvious but not entirely unlikely. The rossoblu fans live these days with anxiety. Many would like to see new players ready to play in these hours. The 6 there is Sassuolo away and three days later the key match with Spezia. The risk is that there isn’t much more to Sheva than she has now. Indeed, the hope that Covid will quickly free Criscito. Dreams are one thing and reality another.

Cagliari is also moving and therefore we have to grit our teeth. It is useless to turn around, however, on the fact that the genoans expect a lot, with patience, but with the conviction that something strong will come. Otherwise there could be a dangerous boomerang effect after the proclamations about a certainly fascinating and courageous project for an Italian club. Now is the time to hold your nerve and watch the bullfight of names pick up speed.

Giovanni Porcella – Primocanale

