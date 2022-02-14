Primocanale – Nothing Di Bello for Genoa, salvation is further away

The penalty not granted to Destro by the referee Di Bello from Brindisi, in this tournament had already incredibly canceled a regular goal against Pandev with Napoli, weighs like a boulder on the useless and ugly draw of Genoa with Salernitana. It was only necessary to win, but not even the extraordinary push of the Ferraris 14,000 was enough to revive the rossoblu to win a shred of the match at home. The coach Blessin instead remedies only the third draw in as many matches and so the ranking is increasingly dramatic. The German coach brought grit and some ideas but that’s not enough.

This Genoa initially proposed by Preziosi, then readjusted by Spors, has more than one foot in Serie B. Reality must be looked at, hiding the disaster of a season destined for the worst is an assumption of responsibility that all the actors must do. The former president left the Americans a poisoned morsel, but the new owners failed to make the change of pace that seemed possible. Twenty million invested in the market looked like a mountain that gave birth to the mouse. And first the choice of Shevcenko was a bankruptcy move made without having appointed a general manager (Spors) who in fact then kicked him out. There are 13 games left and the first one knows of last resort if there is still a beach: Venice. A direct confrontation that must be won, but do Sirigu and his teammates still hope for it? And the society?

Captain Sturaro said: “Those who do not believe in it can leave”, a clear message to those who seem to pull their legs back as happened in the second half with the Salernitana also thanks to some wrong choices by Blessin, who removed Destro by not focusing immediately on Piccoli but leaving Ekuban the only striker. Amiri suffering from gastroenteritis did not play, but Yeboah for example disappointed and the entry of Gudmunsson brought some sprints, but nothing more. There remains the possibility of going to some free agent, but the feeling is that it is all in vain. Too many mistakes. But the fans must now be spared long-evoked future projects, but it must be explained why from September to today we have obviously reached this point starting from the legacy of the best team set up in recent years, as mockingly announced by Preziosi with those who also went after him. applauding. Instead he was a bunch of nothing.

Giovanni Porcella – Taken from Primocanale.it



