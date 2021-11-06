Sports

Primocanale – Shevchenko, Zangrillo and Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s vox populi behind Genoa

Professor Alberto Zangrillo (from his Instagram page)

“Vox populi, vox Dei”, we know and after Ballardini’s exoneration with the arrival of Shevcenko, the Genoa fans on social media were quick to draw conclusions by picking up old stories that came out of Tigullio already in unsuspecting times, never even denied by the person concerned because you simply drop: behind the Griffin is Pier Silvio Berlusconi. The speech had already started to circulate after it was decided to appoint Professor Alberto Zangrillo, Silvio Berlusconi’s personal doctor and also a friend of Enrico Preziosi, as president of the rossoblù club. The axis would be these. Conjectures and inferences that are growing.

Even the Milan fans on the Rossoneri sites, as well as applauding Sheva’s arrival in Serie A on the Genoa bench, indulge in the hypothesis of the Berlusconi family close to the oldest club in Italy. What about the Americans of 777 Partners? An answer must already be given and there are those who dare that they too would be lenders of a larger group. If the present tells of the troubles of the club and of a team in the relegation zone, the fans instead daydream and now everything is worth it, without fences.

And then it is worth remembering that in the early days of Blazquez and the other Americans around Genoa someone had written that Gasperini would be back in June as the first move. But now a two-year contract is made in Sheva. In short, prudence is better, but stopping the “vox populi, vox Dei” is now impossible. In January there will be the transfer market and we need a drip of level players for salvation. Meanwhile, Juventus has set its sights on Cambiaso.

Giovanni Porcella – Taken from Primocanale.it

