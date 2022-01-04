Prince Andrew could lose his Royal title: what happens



Queen Elizabeth, who are her 10 great grandchildren

These are times of great turmoil for the Palazzo, and especially for the Queen Elizabeth, who is facing one of the darkest periods of his life, also following the legal affair that involved his favorite son, the beloved Prince Andrew. What now, according to what the Mirror and the Sun, it could be stripped of its Royal title following the allegations of violence.

Prince Andrew could lose the title

At the center of the cyclone now is Prince Andrew, who may be asked to stop using the title of Duke of York, should he lose the lawsuit filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. But that’s not the only possible scenario: according to the Mirror, the Court is considering cutting Andrea’s ties with any charity. In fact, for him a sentence is expected: exile from the Royal Family.

A source inside the Palazzo has unveiled to the Sunday Times that “If Prince Andrew loses the case, the question is: what would you do with him? You can’t force him to resign like you would a normal person, but he will be asked to suspend his Duchy“.

Queen Elizabeth supported Andrea

Since losing Prince Philip in April 2021, a dark period has come for Queen Elizabeth. Moments full of uncertainty, of painful memories, of a love that is now a ghost: with its chains, dragging itself into a too large Palace. And it is perhaps love that is moving the Queen, especially when Andrea was in need.

We have never seen her at the forefront of scandals, from which she has always kept away with great pride and elegance. Never once did he let his feelings and emotions shine through. Queen Elizabeth is a Sovereign daughter of other times, which perhaps today we cannot fully understand, but certainly we can envy.

After all, it had been Katie Nicholl on the microphones of True Royalty TV to reveal that the Queen herself privately financed Prince Andrew’s legal battle. In this regard, she expressed herself peremptorily: “His Majesty is damaging his image”. And this is what everyone thinks, but it is also what is bringing out an intimate side, a private portrait of a woman who, yes, is Sovereign, but she is also Mother.

Andrea’s desire to protect the Queen

The headlines of the tabloids, we know, are certainly not lenient. After all, the cause that sees Prince Andrew as protagonist is not light. Far from it, because it is undermining the Monarchy. And it is no coincidence that Carlo, Anna and Edoardo have already turned their backs on him. Even Prince William showed his annoyance with his uncle.

Andrea’s lawyers are working day and night to avoid court, but in light of the latest events – Andrea may also be questioned by the metropolitan police – it appears that his desire to protect the Queen and the Monarchy will remain so.