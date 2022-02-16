Prince Andrew finds an agreement with Virginia Giuffrè: he will pay compensation to the woman who accuses him of sexual abuse

Prince Andrea Mountbatten-Windsor Duke of York reached an agreement in the civil case for the charges of sexual abuse from Virginia Giuffre and has pledged to pay a sum remained reserved. The royal also intends to make a “substantial donation” to a charity organization “in support of the rights of the victims” of abuse. He writes it on New York Times.
Prince Andrew has been accused of abuse by Virginia Giuffre: there is a now famous photo in which Andrea can be seen passing an arm around her neck. You said, citing precise dates and circumstances, a series of episodes that involved her when she was still a minor, in 2001. Little red lights where Epstein’s guests chatted with very young girls. Rewarded for those meetings with 15 thousand euros from the financier. Then the twist: the defense of the Duke of York revealed that in 2009 Epstein and Giuffre had reached an agreement: $ 500,000 to the woman to silence the affair and renounce any lawsuit against all the people involved in the parties . Thus, the departure of the counterattack: Andrea’s lawyers argued that this circumstance was invalidating for the current cause. Now the agreement has come.
