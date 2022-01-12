“Prince Andrew goes to trial”: the judge’s decision

The Prince Andrew will have to face the process, following the complaint filed by Virginia Giuffre against him. As reported in The Guardian, the decision was made on Wednesday January 12 by Judge Lewis Kaplan, after the royal prince had appealed to try to have the trial invalidated and the charges dropped.

Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slave, has accused and reported Andrea to have had sex with her when she was 17 and to have been “ cleared out ”To him by the pair of pedophile hookers, made up of the wealthy financier and Ghislaine Maxwell. But Queen Elizabeth’s son has always denied ever knowing the woman, and has recently held on to more than one technicality to attempt to invalidate the process. One of his lawyers, Andrew Brettler, had obtained a agreement between Giuffre and Epstein, dating back to 2009.

In the act, called the “Epstein Act”, the 38-year-old agrees not to file a complaint against the tycoon and his friends. However, despite judges Loretta Preska and Lewis Kaplan making the act public, the strategy of the prince turned out unsuccessful and now the Duke of York will have to answer for Giuffre’s charges in a New York court. As reported by the Nbc New York website, judge Kaplan rejected the petition of Andrea’s lawyers, who claim that Giuffre would have denounced Andrea “ to make money at his expense “. It’s still: “ But the abuses suffered by Jeffrey Epstein do not justify the smear campaign against the duke ”.