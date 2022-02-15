Prince Andrew has reached an out-of-court economic settlement with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor and who filed a civil lawsuit in the United States. The news, which arrived on Tuesday, is based on new documents filed with the New York court. The agreement will allow Prince Andrew to avoid the trial, which would begin in a few weeks.

The agreement provides that the prince pays a sum of money to Giuffre (the amount of which has not been disclosed) and that he also makes an “important donation” to the association founded by Giuffre in favor of the victims of abuse. In a statement announcing the agreement, Prince Andrew also made it known that he had not pleaded guilty to the charges against him, to which he has always said he was a stranger.

The agreement was reached a few weeks before the hearing during which Prince Andrew, who is 61 years old and is the son of Queen Elizabeth II, was supposed to make a testimony before the lawyers of Giuffre, one of the women they had accused of sexual abuse also the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

In the statement, Prince Andrew also added to “regret” his connection with Epstein, who was known to have abused “numerous girls over many years” and to “praise the courage” of Giuffre and the other women who had suffered abuse.

Giuffre, who is now 38 and was called Virginia Roberts at the time, had denounced Prince Andrew in August 2021, claiming that she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions when she was 17. The prince had tried to drop the charges against himself on several occasions, claiming that he did not know Giuffre and that the previous agreement she had reached with Epstein relieved him of a possible lawsuit; last January, however, the judges decided that the civil case could go ahead. Following the scandal that had involved him, the British royal family had decided to deprive him of military and so-called titles royal patronagesthe links of patronage with which members of the royal family financially support hundreds of associations.

