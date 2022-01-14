Prince Andrew loses the title of Royal Highness

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Prince Andrew, the third son of Queen Elizabeth, has handed over to the sovereign all his remaining official positions and the honorary military ranks he held in the name of the royal house in Great Britain after the decision of the US justice of not to file the civil case brought against him for alleged sexual abuse. The Duke of York, 62 next month, got involved in the allegations of one of the alleged victims of the late American pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The renunciation, made officially by the prince himself, but agreed with the queen (therefore in fact ordered), concerns the historically assigned roles to Andrea representing the Windsor dynasty as patron of charitable or cultural associations. But above all the various military commands of honor, starting with that of colonel of the prestigious department of the Grenadier Guards, inherited from the late father Philip, so far covered with pride also in his capacity as a veteran of the armed forces decorated for his participation in the front line in the Falklands / Malvinas war fought by the Kingdom United against Argentina.

“With the approval and the Agreement of the Queen – reads a dry note released tonight from Buckingham Palace in the aftermath of the decision of the American justice concerning the continuation of the civil case brought by Veronica Giuffre against Andrea – the military affiliations and Royal patronages of the Duke of York were returned to His Majesty’s hands. “The Duke of York – continues the note in reference to the suspension of the prince already in place for several months from any official activity of representation of the monarchy – will continue not to carry out public commitments»During the duration of the case« and he will defend himself in this case as a private citizen ».

