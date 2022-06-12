Prince Andrew on the brink of outshining Camilla Parker

Bittersweet moment for Queen Elizabeth. The monarch has recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, seventy years already on the throne that have made her a record royal. A special date in which she has been accompanied by a large part of her family, although not all of them. On the one hand, the absence of the Duke of Edinburgh – who died last year – has been one of the things that have marked these days, but also the punctual return of the Dukes of Sussex or the absence of the Duke of York, sick with coronavirus.

Despite the fact that for now there is no record of the state of Prince Andrew -since he has not been part of ‘The Firm’ since he was immersed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the truth is that everything indicates that he will return to the scene in just a few days, in one of the most important days for the Crown. The Duke of York is expected to attend next Monday the traditional service of the Order of the Garter in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A ceremony in which Camilla Parker-Bowles will be decorated -after the announcement a few months ago by Queen Elizabeth- and which will be attended by several members of the family, although the list has not been confirmed until Monday. In a statement, Buckingham Palace has offered some details of this day: “The service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter will be held in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday, June 13, 2022. The members of the Royal Family will walk in procession to the Chapel and, after the service, they will depart in carriages for their journey back to the Castle”, begins the text, which explains that Camilla Parker-Bowles will be the person who will be decorated. as Royal Lady. In the same way, she will also honor Baroness Amos and Sir Tony Blair as a Lady Companion.

In the absence of official confirmation, everything indicates that the Duke of York, who tested positive on June 2, will not be absent from the ceremony, despite the fact that his situation after the agreement with Virginia Giuffre remains delicate. Moreover, the Queen stripped her son of his military titles and patronage in response to the accusations and, despite the fact that the Duke of York has reached an agreement with the American, not even his guilt has been proven. nor his innocence. In fact, he is still a Knight of the Order of the Garter, a recognition that, by the way, Prince Harry has never received.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and highest ranking Order of Chivalry in Great Britain -at the height of the Golden Fleece- and was created by King Edward III more than five centuries ago. This Order includes Queen Elizabeth, and several high-ranking members of the Royal Family, as well as figures on the international scene, including King Juan Felipe and William of the Netherlands.