Prince Andrew wants to dismiss the accusations: the decisive move

The Prince Andrew of England clings to a new “quibble”, for undo the sexual abuse report filed by Virginia Giuffre in a New York court. The woman, a former “sex slave” of the prince’s friend, Jeffrey Epstein, accuses the Duke of York of having had intimate relations with her when he was only 17 years old.

For his part, Andrea has always denied the accusations of the 38-year-old American, claiming he never met her, and has recently presented a appeal to challenge the charges against him. The prince’s lawyers argue that Giuffre does not reside permanently in the United States, which is why the New York court would have no jurisdiction over the case. As Bloomberg reports, the legal team of Elizabeth’s third child would have discovered that the woman has resided in Australia for the past 19 years, except for two years, in which figure she would have lived in Colorado. According to recent findings, Virginia Giuffre he would have left Colorado in 2019 and was residing on Australia’s west coast, in Perth, at the time he filed the lawsuit against Andrea.

Furthermore, Giuffre allegedly had an Australian driving license in 2019, when the case against the British prince was opened and shortly before presenting the complaint against Elizabeth’s son “ she registered to vote in Colorado using her mother and stepfather’s mailing address Therefore, Andrew’s defenders are now asking Judge Lewis Kaplan to ignore the lawsuit, since under federal law the parties to the dispute cannot both reside in other states.