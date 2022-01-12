World

Prince Andrew will eventually be tried

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom can be tried in the United States for the accusations of sexual abuse that were brought to him by Virginia Giuffre, one of the women who had also accused the financier Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, who died in prison in 2019.

On Wednesday a court in New York in fact rejected the request of the prince’s lawyers to dismiss the civil case brought to him by Giuffre on the basis of the plea agreement she had reached in 2009 with Epstein: according to that agreement, Giuffre had undertaken not to sue no other person who could be considered “a potential defendant” in the abuse scandals in which the financier was involved.

New York judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled that “it cannot be said” that the 2009 plea deal specifically concerned Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II and friend of Epstein. In other words, he argued that the plea agreement should not apply in the case of Giuffre’s accusations against the prince.

Giuffre had denounced Prince Andrew in August 2021, claiming she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17. Andrea had tried to drop the charges against himself by claiming that she could not sue him in the United States, because he had been living permanently in Australia for some years, but even on that occasion a judge had rejected the request. The trial is expected to begin next fall.

