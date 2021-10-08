News

Prince Andrew wins the battle and can see a deal between Epstein and Virginia Joffrey

Posted on
Joffrey announced last August that he has filed a lawsuit against the son of Queen Elizabeth of England. She says Epstein allowed her to have sex with Prince when he was an underage teenager, which he denies. The abuse allegedly took place at Epstein’s home in New York, on his private island in the Caribbean and at the home of his close friend Ghislaine Maxwell in London. Epstein himself had also attacked Joffrey.

Lawyers for 61-year-old Andrew have pinned their hopes on the agreement reached years ago between Epstein and Joffrey. According to the BBC, they suspect the 38-year-old has given up her right to sue other people related to Epstein. It is unclear what exactly was agreed, because the document simply cannot be viewed.

Joffrey’s attorney said the secret deal was unrelated to Andrew’s trial. He is ready to release the documents and ask the judge to approve them. The court has now approved this, which means Andrew’s attorney will have access to the information.

Epstein himself can no longer open up about what happened between Andrew and Joffrey. He was found dead in his cell in 2019 after being arrested on charges of widespread abuse of underage girls. Authorities believe the businessman committed suicide in captivity.

