Prince Andrew, without military attire, booed during Elizabeth’s funeral procession in Edinburgh | People | Entertainment

A AndrewDuke of York, who has always been considered the favorite son of the late Queen Elizabeth, was not allowed to wear military attire like his brothers, during the funeral procession through the streets of Edinburgh on Monday.

Furthermore, he was booed by the crowd today as he followed the queen’s coffin through Edinburgh in his black suit after being banned from wearing his military uniform.

The disgraced Duke of York is a veteran of the Falklands War who exiled himself from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A young man was arrested for having yelled at him while walking next to the funeral procession that was a “sick old man”, the guards restrained the 22-year-old citizen while the people sang God Save the King. In a statement, the Scottish Police explained that he was arrested for having disrupted peace on the royal mile.

Prince Andrew is an alleged pedophile protected by the British state and the monarchy. He is literally above the law whilst allegedly committing the most disgusting crime on earth. This lad did nothing but exercise his rights to free speech and non-violent protest. pic.twitter.com/NO7dVo8TRK — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) September 12, 2022

The chest with the remains of Queen Elizabeth II was driven in a hearse through the streets of the Scottish capital to St Giles’ Cathedral, while being accompanied on foot by the four children of the monarch.

The coffin of Elizabeth II, covered with the royal standard of Scotland, will remain in the cathedral of San Gil until tomorrow Tuesday.

Dressed in his military finery, the new 73-year-old monarch, Charles IIIHe followed the hearse on foot from the palace of Holyroodhouse, in whose throne room he had spent the night, to the neighboring Church of Scotland temple.

The king wore a ceremonial uniform with the rank of field marshal, while Princess Anne, 72, wore her admiral’s uniform; Prince Andrew, 62, out of uniform, wore a morning suit with his medals and decorations; while Prince Edward, 58, wore the uniform of an honorary colonel.

Andrés has always been considered the “favorite son” of Isabel II but he was the monarch herself who stripped him months ago of his military honors following accusations of sexual assault on a minor in the United States, which were closed with an out-of-court settlement.

Andrew will not be able to wear a military uniform at most ceremonial events to mourn the queen due to his status as a member of the royal family who does not work. However, a special exception will be made for him as a special show of respect for the queen at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, the sources said. (YO)